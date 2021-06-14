Praising Khoda Patel for reaching the islands, protesters hold the black day





Lakshadweep Praful administrator Khoda Patel will begin his weekly visit to the islands on Monday, even as protests against his proposed reforms are expected to escalate across the Union, the PTI announced. Save Lakshadweep Forum, a platform of various political parties opposing the draft regulation moved by Patel, said they would observe a black day by wearing black masks and raising black flags in their homes during the visit. administrators, which is scheduled to end on June 20. A host of regulations introduced by Patel has sparked a mass protest among residents of the Union Territory as well as Opposition parties. The new regulations include a proposed ban on cow slaughter, a precautionary prevention law in the territory of the Union, which has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, and a bill proposing sweeping changes to the development regulations of land. If he invites us for a discussion, our representatives will meet with him, PTI told one of the forum leaders. Repeal of proposed regulations is our main requirement. If he accepts our request, we will cooperate with the administration. Police marched in the capital Lakshadweeps Kavaratti on Sunday evening ahead of Patels’ visit. Hindu reported. MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan and MLA Anwar Sadath are trying to meet with Lakshadweep Praful Khoda Patel, in transit at Cochin International Airport, to demand that unwanted reforms be withdrawn #SaveLakshdweep https://t.co/eExCPLGN1g – S. Anandan (@ Anandans76) June 14, 2021 Meanwhile, on Monday morning, reports suggested Patel changed his flight plan to Lakshadweep through Kochi to avoid members of Congress waiting to be greeted at the airport in Kerala city. Instead, he chose to fly from Daman and Diu. Patel, who is also the administrator of Daman and Diu, resides mainly in Union territory adjacent to Gujarat. We had information that Patel would be sitting here [Kochi] on a separate flight and take an Air India scheduled flight to the island [Lakshadweep], Congressman Hibi Eden i said IANS. But we found out that he is not sitting here and is flying from Daman and Diu. During his visit, Patel is expected to review eco-tourism projects in the islands, the PTI announced. He is also expected to visit the proposed site for a sea-view hospital in Kavaratti and review the smart city project there.







