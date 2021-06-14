G-7 Infrastructure Plan Will Not Stop China Roads and Roads Initiative: CSIS





The rich nations in Group Seven have agreed to create an infrastructure plan to compete with China’s Road and Road Initiative but that will not stop Beijing’s massive program, a global economic governance expert said on Monday. Leaders from the G-7 nations met at a three-day summit in south-west England that ended their first face-to-face meeting in two years on Sunday. The group’s infrastructure plan is part of a broader collective push against China on issues ranging from human rights abuses to non-market practices that undermine fair competition. “This is not going to stop the Belt and the Road. But I think the G-7 is signaling that they want to offer an alternative that really revolves around the two big things that these countries have to offer,” said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president. for Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, based in Washington DC. The Belts and Roads Initiative is China’s ambitious program to build physical and digital infrastructure to connect hundreds of countries from Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Critics consider Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy to expand his country’s global influence. Goodman, who is also Simon’s chairman in political economy at CSIS, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that the G-7 could make a “significant contribution” to closing the world’s infrastructure gap by channeling investment into developing countries. . I think the tone was quite clear about the concern that these seven large and advanced market economies have for China, its economic obligation, its non-market policies, human rights abuses. Matthew Goodman Center for Strategic and International Studies Moreover, the seven rich democracies would bring better safeguards for infrastructure projects including transparency, accountability as well as environmental and social standards, Goodman said. “I think this is what they are trying to signal here. Whether they can pull it off or not is another story, it is a very difficult business,” he added. The U.S. and many countries have been critical of the Belt and Road plan, accusing Beijing of leaving participating countries burdened with volatile debts, while benefiting Chinese companies, many of them state-owned. In addition to the environmental damage to the program, critics also questioned the transparency of the agreements. Confrontation with China China appeared prominently in a communiqué issued by the G-7 on Sunday. The G-7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. In addition to calling for alleged human rights abuses in China and non-market policies, the G-7 also called for more transparency on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. They stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concerns about tensions in the East and South China Seas where China has overlapping territorial claims with its regional neighbors. Beijing responded angrily to the communiqué on Monday. The Chinese embassy in the UK said it strongly opposed the G-7 statement and was strongly dissatisfied. IN a statement in Mandarin translated by CNBC, the embassy called on the United States and other G-7 members to stop slandering China and interfering in China’s internal affairs. Prior to the release of the Chinese embassy statement, Goodman said Beijing should not be surprised by the return of the G-7. He said the group wanted to show that democratic nations are working together to address global challenges, in contrast to authoritarian rivals like China and Russia. “I think the tone was quite clear about the concern that these seven large and advanced market economies have for China, its economic obligation, its non-market policies, its human rights abuses,” Goodman said. “And I think that was well telegraphed before the summit, so Beijing should not be surprised.”

