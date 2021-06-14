Canada pays its last respects to the Muslim family killed in the terrorist attack





Philippine troops kill four Abu Sayyaf Group militants, including notorious commander, in Sulu

MANILA: Philippine government forces have killed an infamous Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) commander, blamed for a series of kidnappings for ransom in the Southern Philippines, along with three other ASG members during a fierce battle Sunday, officials said. . A report from the Mindanao Western Command (Wesmincom) army identified the ASG commander as Injam Yadah, who was killed in a joint military and police operation in Barangay Alat, Jolo island of Sulu province. Two of the other members killed were identified as Al-Al Sawadjaan, who is said to be the younger brother of ASG bomber Mundi Sawadjaan, and a man known as alias Rauf. The identity of the third ASG member has not yet been determined. Based on the report from the ground, combined elements of the army and police conducted a law enforcement operation to serve an arrest warrant against ASG sub-group leader Injam Yadah … around 2 a.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, Wesmincom Commander Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said in a statement. However, after sensing the presence of troops in the area, Yadah and his followers opened fire, prompting government forces to retaliate. The Sulu Joint Task Force (JTF) said all four ASG members were killed on the spot. Weve long been on the hunt for Yadah; he has a reputation for being extremely violent by beheading innocent civilians and captured security forces. Finally, his horrific actions will now come to a complete end, a report obtained by Arab News quoted Major General William Gonzales, commander of the JTF-Sulu, as saying. Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Wilfredo Borgonia, the 35th Commander of the IB Army, said Yadah was involved in the kidnapping for ransom of several foreign nationals and Filipinos, including the ex-wife and daughter of former Talipao Mayor Tambrin Tulawie in 2018. His last reported activity was the kidnapping of Filipino-American Rex Triplett in Sirawai, Zamboanga Sibugay and Dr. Moreno in Jolo, in 2020, Borgonia said, adding that Yadah also played a vital role in the abduction of five Indonesian nationals in Malaysia in January 2020 These are the abduction victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi earlier this year, Borgonia said. Meanwhile, Al-Al Sawadjaan, according to Borgonio, was a bomb maker and had been in his early twenties. All forces under JTF-Sulu are redoubled their efforts to capture Mundi Sawadjaan. His brothers are now dead and we are optimistic he will also be neutralized, Gonzales said. When that day comes, we can say that we have achieved total peace in the province. The local government and the people here are with us in this effort, he added. Operation troops seized an M653 carbine, a .45 caliber pistol, bomb components and 15 cell phones from Yadahs’s home before arresting his wife and rescuing their three children. As of January 2021, according to the military, 121 ASG members have been killed, captured or handed over to government forces in Sulu, of whom 18 were killed, 86 surrendered and 17 were captured. Congratulations to the JTF-Sulu troops and our partners for this successful operation, Vinluan said, adding: JTF-Sulu consistently implements its comprehensive campaign to eliminate the remaining ASG personalities in the province.

