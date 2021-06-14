Doctors are now able to make COVID-19 vaccinations at home and in residential settings





General practitioners have been given the green light to visit people at home or in the disabled or in nursing homes, in a bid to quickly track the spread of COVID-19 vaccines. So far 5.9 million vaccines have been provided nationwide, but there are still concerns many of the most vulnerable Australians have not been vaccinated. Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters Monday that the government had reached agreement with medical groups on a payment program for home visits with a specific Medicare item. Doctors would be able to visit elderly, frail or immobile people in their homes or residential premises. “This fee for home visits will exist to provide access to all of Australia’s 30,000 plus GPs to choose if they wish to be part of the program,” Mr Hunt said. The Minister said that all care institutions for the elderly had now received a first dose visit and 94 percent of the institutions had received a second dose visit. Roving clinics were also being deployed to nursing homes to offer those who initially disagreed with the stroke to get them. Morrison defends coronavirus strategy in G7 This comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the nation’s strategy for aggressively suppressing COVID-19 while abroad. The prime minister attended the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK, as an observer and told reporters that he “would live better in the arrangements we have in Australia than anywhere else in the world”. Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Britain, 12 June 2021. AAP The Australian repression strategy has kept the country’s borders closed and has seen states get stuck on a number of issues. Mr Morrison said the UK, despite a high vaccination rate, was still registering a high number of new cases. “At this stage of the pandemic, it is not clear where it goes next … (given) the potential for new strains and other things to happen,” he said. While Australians cannot travel overseas, Mr Morrison said they could “go to sports games, or they could go to work, they can live in an economy that is bigger today than it used to be”. Victoria registered two new local cases of COVID-19 on Monday, both children who are close contacts of previous cases and have not been in the community while being contagious. Meanwhile, residents of a complex in a small town in CBD Melbourne are being ordered to be isolated for up to two weeks after authorities established a link between two cases of coronaviruses living there.

