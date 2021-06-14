International
At least 18 killed in rocket attack on Syrian city, hospital
June 14 (UPI) – A Syrian war observer said an attack on the pro-Turkish city held by Afrin rebels killed more than a dozen people and wounded nearly two dozen others, many of whom were in a hospital being shelled.
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Eighteen people, including a mother and her baby, three women doctors and a doctor, were killed and 23 others were injured, some seriously, in Saturday’s attack in Afrin but the death toll is expected to rise.
Syrian American Medical Association said in a statement that the al-Shiraa hospital in Afrin he supports was hit by two rockets around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, killing 13 people, including two hospital staff and two ambulance drivers. Another 11 staff were injured, she said.
The first rocket hit the hospital emergency room and the second hit its maternity and maternity ward, she said, adding that both units were completely destroyed except for the outpatient department, which was partially destroyed.
Both rockets were fired after an initial shell fell within 100 meters of the object, she said.
The hospital, which is one of the largest in northern Syria and offers an average of 15,000 medical services a month, has been taken out of service and patients have been evacuated to nearby facilities.
“We are appalled by the continuing attacks on healthcare,” said SAMS President Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh, calling on the international community to investigate “these open attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable.”
“Innocent civilians and health workers continue to pay a heavy price in this conflict,” Hahadeh said.
On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish groups the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the People’s Defense Units, known as the YPG.
“We will make these villains, by massacring innocent people in our country, civilians in Syria and other Kurdish brothers and sisters in Iraq, pay for every drop of blood they shed,” the president said in a press conference.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces denied any involvement in a statement.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives,” said SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi. “Targeting hospitals is a violation of international law.”
The conflict in Syria that erupted in 2011 has resulted in the deaths of more than 495,000 people documented by SOHR although the actual death toll is much higher.
On Sunday, the World Health Organization condemned the attack on the hospital and called for entry. a statement that both parties to the conflict respect the safety and neutrality of health care workers and institutions.
“Tragedies like this can and should be avoided by the warring parties as required by International Humanitarian Law,” she said.
Despite international law banning attacks on health facilities, Doctors for Human Rights since March has documented 599 attacks on at least 350 special medical facilities, killing 930 health workers in 10 years of conflict. Of the attacks, 298 were carried out by Syrian government forces with another 243 carried out by either Russian or Syrian forces, she said.
“Past experience shows that any impact on health care attacks could predict a new escalation of violence,” said Wolfgang Gressmann, interim director for Syria for the International Rescue Committee. said Sunday “It’s vital that these attacks stop.”
In the United States, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration condemned the latest attack on al-Shiraa hospital “in the strongest terms possible.”
“This barbaric attack took the lives of children, medical staff and first persons,” he told a statement“Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, should never be the target of military action.”
