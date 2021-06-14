The PAN-Aadhaar connection expires on June 30, but what if you do not? | Personal Finance News





New Delhi: The deadline for connecting your PAN card to your Aadhaar card is June 30, 2021 and failure to meet the deadline can result in two things – your PAN card not working and also incurring a late fee. The previous deadline for connecting the PAN card with Aadhaar was March 31, 2021. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) however extended the deadline for connecting the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with the Aadhaar card term of three months to 30 June 2021. PAN cardholders should also keep in mind that if their PAN card is not connected to the Aadhaar card by June 30, then it will become non-functional. And not only that, you will also be required to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. The amount though will be specified by the government, will not exceed Rs 1,000. The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. Laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document. Meanwhile, if you think your PAN might be related to your Aadhaar already, you can check this direct link to recognize status. The government has made available some important documents from the comfort of people's homes after COVID-19. If you have not yet connected your Aadhaar card to the PAN, you can follow the process online. 1. In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, taxpayers must first register on the Income Tax Archiving portal 2. Log in to the e-Archiving portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the login ID, password and date of birth 3. After punching in the details, you will also need to feed a code 4. Upon entering the site, a window will appear asking you to connect your PAN card to the Aadhaar card. 5. If not, you can go to Profile Setup and select the Link Aadhaar button 6. Make notes in details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will already be mentioned by you when registering on the e-Filing portal 7. Verify the on-screen details with those mentioned on your Aadhaar card 8. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click the connect button now 9. You will receive the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully connected to your PAN card







