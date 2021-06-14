Victoria Covid Update: Blue Campaign Test in Melbourne City Complex After Two Residents Test Positive | Victoria

Regional tour operators in Victoria are eagerly awaiting confirmation that Melbourne residents will be allowed to travel this weekend as authorities try to track down and test every resident of a 100-unit within-city complex after two residents tested positively.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the state was on track to ease restrictions this week despite the apparent transmission of the virus to the Southbank city complex, which is home to a man who came out positive on Friday afternoon.

A worker at Arcare Maidstone, who tested positive earlier in the blast, also lives at the complex.

Foley said the Arcare employee has been quarantined at the hotel since testing positive, but appears to have transmitted the virus to their neighbor before that date, through the use of shared equipment.

There was reason to believe that there are two potential exposure sites around a small number of indoor equipment, Foley said. Discussions with those people, and genomic sequencing, have confirmed those links.

Public health teams had sent a text message to all residents and were knocking on doors at the address on Monday. A pop-up test site is also located nearby. Foley said the complex has a number of entrances, so some residents will only be asked to isolate until they produce a negative test while others will be asked to isolate for a full 14 days.

Victoria recorded two positive cases Monday, the two children being close contacts of existing cases and already in isolation. One was related to the Southbank affair, the other the family in Reservoir.

This is a relatively positive result, Foley said, and implied that possible further measures [to ease restrictions] would still be on track.

We have run these last chains of transmission, he said. Because the worst result would be to see missed cases.

He said the promised step of restrictions would be announced as soon as possible, but would not mention a day.

What we want to make sure is that we provide reassurance as quickly and comprehensively as we can based on the most up-to-date public health advice, he said. Once we were able to do it, we would certainly do it.

Regional tour operators have demanded that restrictions that may apply during the winter school holidays, which begin on June 26, be announced as soon as possible.

This is especially important for alpine resorts in the north-east Victoria region, which have experienced heavy snowfall.

Alpine closed all winter last year, said North East Tourism CEO Bess Nolan-Cook. So important enough that they are allowed to welcome visitors again this year and have a great season.

Nolan-Cook said the north-east was quiet over Queens’s long birthday weekend, with Melbourne residents not allowed to travel more than 25km from their homes.

We are about three hours drive from Melbourne, so long weekends are incredibly important for tourism in our region, she said. Most of our visitors come from Melbourne, so there has been an impact.

The pandemic is estimated to have cost the northeastern economy $ 700 million in lost tourism dollars, Nolan-Cook said.

Meanwhile in the Grampians, visitors from the nearby regional towns of Bendigo and Warrnambool completed bookings canceled by Melbourne visitors. Grampians General Director of Tourism Mark Sleeman said that provided businesses received sufficient notice, they would be able to make school holiday bookings with regional clients if Melbournes travel restrictions continued.

We like to have Melbourne people here, but I’m not too worried, Sleeman said.

He said uncertainty about state borders has pushed some people to cancel a planned trip to the north and instead look closer to home.

We are connected to a whole new market, which might otherwise have gone overseas, he said. We have 650,000 people who are within 1.5 hours of Grampians wanting to come visit.

Sleeman said the first half of 2021 had been the busiest months recorded in the Grampians. For many businesses they have taken the slowness of what they lost last year and the last few months have been very positive, he said. I do not know that I would have thought of it in December.