Chennai: AIADMK-BJP Supporter Kishor K Swamy Arrested for Spreading Defamatory Content on DMK Leaders





Church social media commentator K Swamy | Photo credit: Twitter @@ sansbarrier Main points Sankar Nagar police booked Swamy today over a complaint filed by IT DMK wing coordinator Ravichandran It is reserved under IPC Sections 153, 505 (1) (b) and (c) He has been arrested for the third time. Twice earlier, he was released immediately Chennai: Church social media commentator K Swamy was arrested Monday by Chennai police for circulating alleged defamatory comments against veteran leaders Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and veteran leaders CN Annnadurai and M Karunanidhi. Swamy, who is a well-known supporter of All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been arrested for the third time. Twice earlier, he was released immediately. Swamy runs the Twitter handle @Sansbarrier and has a 73.9K tracking. He has also been accused of harassing women journalists and posting insults about them on Twitter. Sankar Nagar police booked Swamy today over a complaint filed by DMK IT arm coordinator Ravichandran on June 10th. He said Swamy posted and distributed abusive and defamatory content against Tamil Nadu Prime Minister MK Stalin and former DMK chiefs. The accused is currently being held in the Chengalpattu sub-jail after being remanded in custody until June 28 by a judge. He is charged under section 153 (giving a provocation of intent to cause unrest – if riot is committed – if not committed), 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or an alarm to the public, or to any part of the public by which any person may be incited to commit an offense against the State or against public order) and IPC 505 (1) (c) (with a view to inciting, or that is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit an offense against any other class or community, will be punished with imprisonment that may last up to 6[three years], or fine, or both.) Meanwhile, BJP leader Gayathri Raguramm condemned Swamy’s arrest. She said on Twitter, “I condemn the sworn arrest of Kishore K for speaking out against the DMK leaders. What happened to democracy? When Udhaynidhi Stalin can lie to Prime Minister Modi ji, CM Stalin can lie to Prime Minister Modi ji, when shouting can to speak ill of the Hindu, Brahmins and PM dharma.The whole DMK speaks ill of the particular caste Brahmins and now they are against Devendra kula Vellalars, when they call opposition leaders like Dogs, stink and disrespect women when there is no action / arrest on these people, why only on a simple man.Is the law only for the common man? No one can force anyone to like or follow the DMK.We can not accept dictatorship when “You can talk walking as you wish, please wait for the same return. Arresting a man for calling a spade is this democracy? DMK threatens and arrests all Hindus.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos