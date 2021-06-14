The new electronic Income Tax Return registration portal to start today. Check out key features, benefits and other details

The Revenue Tax Department will launch a new revenue tax registration portal today that aims to provide a more user-friendly, modern and hassle-free experience for taxpayers.

The department informed about the spread of the new electronic registration portal in their official Twitter feed and said it will be available soon. It will provide various advantages for taxpayers and make the tax payment process easier.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes in a statement said that the Revenue Tax Department is opening its new electronic registration portal www.incometax.gov.in on June 7 which aims to provide taxpayer convenience and a modern, hassle-free experience for taxpayers.

New Income Tax Registration Website

The Income Tax Department has repaired the existing old tax registration portal and a new site for electronic income tax registration will be launched today. Currently, the current electronic registration link is http: // existing www.Incometaxindiaefiling.Gov.In and is currently put in a downtime.

Benefits of the income tax registration portal

The new online portal will provide some benefits to taxpayers and make the return registration process easy and convenient for them. The new tax payment system will be launched on June 18 after the advance payment installment date to avoid any inconvenience.

Here are some of the benefits of the new income tax registration portal:

-The new Income Tax Registration Portal comes with advantages such as free software for preparing Income Tax Return (ITR) for ITR-1,4 (online and offline) and ITR-2 (offline) ).

-The new portal has joined the processing of IT, which will enable taxpayers a quick refund. The new software will be taxpayer friendly and easy to use.

-He will also help taxpayers submit Income Tax forms, submit responses to various checks and appeals and also add tax professionals.

-A single panel will be present for taxpayers on the new online tax portal to assist them with multiple interactions and uploads. One can follow all their pending requests easily now on the new tax portal.

-In an effort to help taxpayers and make the tax payment process hassle-free, a new call center will be set up by the income tax department.

-In the new e-portal, taxpayers can update all their professional details such as salary, rent, and other important information about their business that will be used at the time of ITR registration.

Here are some of the highlights of the new income tax e-portal that will launch:

-The new income tax portal will release detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), chatbox, video, live agent to help taxpayers understand the features of the new portal.

-The portal also comes with a reminder about the required compliance which will prompt taxpayers to complete all their pending records.

-Taxpayers will now be able to replenish their income from wages, interest and dividends in advance and all capital gains will be reflected after TDS and SFT deductions.

-The new portal will also have a new online tax payment system with various options such as net banking, credit card, UPI, NEFT and RTGS for easy tax payments.

-A new mobile application will also be launched afterwards which will help taxpayers understand the different features of the new portal.

