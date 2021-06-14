Telangana CM donates luxury cars to 32 additional collectors, invites criticism | Latest India News





Telangana government decision to distribute luxury cars made by Kia Motors, purchased approximately 9.6 crore, in 32 additional collectors in order to help them carry out development work has led the opposition to accuse him of financial ruin during a pandemic when the state owes large debts. The vehicles were handed over to additional collectors after Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed development work in urban and rural areas at his Pragati Bhavan camp office in Hyderabad, said an official spokesman from the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO). Vehicles, each costs [the state] AROUND 30 lekë, were procured by the Telangana State Road Transport Authority with the instructions of the Prime Minister. The vehicles will assist additional collectors in extensive village tours as part of their task, said an official in the transport department familiar with the development. The Telangana government introduced the post of additional collectors in the state bureaucratic structure in February 2020 by positioning it as an administrative reform and part of a revenue department review. Additional collectors, mostly attracted by Group-I officers, were appointed in each district (except Hyderabad), and were intended exclusively to care for development projects in rural areas. However, two additional collectors, one for local bodies and revenue issues, were appointed in 10 districts. At Sunday’s meeting, the KCR said the government would extend all equipment to additional collectors. At each district collector, additional collectors will be provided with a room next to the collector and will enjoy the same collector protocol, the prime minister said. All KIA Carnival vehicles were lined up in Prague Bhavan before leaving by Puvvada Transport Minister Ajay Kumar in the presence of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Deputy Transport Commissioner Papa Rao. Opposition parties said the prime minister was busy calming down bureaucrats when the state was rocked by a financial crisis over the Covid-19 pandemic. All the official spokesperson of the Congress Committee of India Dasoju Sravan called it an irresponsible decision and claimed that the debt of the states had passed 4 million ALL. These officials already have … their official cars for the last year. Where is the need to give them new cars … in this hour of crisis? Sravani asked. He claimed that the state government was struggling to increase the number of beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in government hospitals and had no money to buy public transport buses or even clear contractor bills. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Krishna Sagar Rao said it was a criminal spill of public money. This decision to buy ultra-luxury vehicles for additional collectors is appalling and unthinkable in the current public health situation. We think this money could have been used to expand beds or provide free treatment for the poor, Rao said. Political analyst Suresh Dharur said the KCR movement is likely to send the wrong message. It is not that officials are going to the villages by bicycle. They should have vehicles. Why should the government spend ready 10 crore for buying their luxury cars at this stage? This is nothing but fiscal irresponsibility, he said.

