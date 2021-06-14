



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the end of COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed by several weeks following concerns about a rapid rise in Delta-type infections. Under a roadmap outlined by Johnson in February, the government said all social restrictions would be lifted no earlier than June 21, when pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other hospitality venues could be fully reopened. But in recent weeks there has been rapid growth in new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60% more contagious than the previous dominant type, and scientists warn it could cause a third wave of infections. Johnson has not denied media suggestions that the end of the blockade would be delayed by up to a month, saying there had been serious concern in recent days about growing infections and hospitalizations. “We were still looking at the data, no final decision has been made and the right time to fill out what everyone would do … June 21 is tomorrow,” Johnson told reporters after a Seventh Group meeting on Sunday. New Health Minister Ed Argar said Monday that he expected Johnson to announce more business assistance if there was a delay in easing capacity constraints. I know that when he addresses his decision, determines what he intends to do about the relief at 21, he will also address those points, Argar told Sky News. He is very aware of the need for businesses and others to get the support they need if they continue to be closed or unable to open, Argar added. The Britains furlough program supports just over 2 million jobs and is expected to run until the end of September. But from July employers will have to pay 10% of the furious staff salaries, rising to 30% in September. The hospitality industry has also called for an extension of other sector-specific assistance. Deutsche Bank estimated last week that a four-week delay would temporarily reduce gross domestic product by about 0.25% – part of the historic 9.8% drop recorded in 2020. On Sunday, Britain recorded 7,490 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, with new infections rising nearly 50% between June 7 and 13 compared to the previous week. Hospital admissions increased by 15% between June 2 and 8 compared to the previous seven days. The government has stressed that any easing of restrictions would be irreversible, meaning it would always act cautiously. The reluctance comes despite Britain having one of the fastest vaccines in the world. More than 41 million people have received their first stroke and nearly 30 million have had both doses – about 57% of the adult population. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the critical issue was the data on whether infected people were getting sick so much that they needed hospital treatment. Additional reporting by Sarah Young and David Milliken; Edited by Andrew Heavens and Giles Elgood

