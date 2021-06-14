Chinas famous elephants roam in motion again





The famous Chinas stray elephants are on the move again, heading southwest while a male who broke away from the herd is still keeping his distance. The group left a wildlife reserve in the southwest of Yunnan province more than a year ago and has traveled 500 kilometers (300 miles) north on the outskirts of Kunming provincial capital. As of Saturday, they were spotted in Shijie township in Yuxi town, more than 8 kilometers (5 miles) southwest of Kunming suburb where they had arrived last week, according to state media reports. The only male was 16 miles (10 miles) away, still on the outskirts of Kunming. The direction of their trip could be a good sign as authorities hope to return them to their original home in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture southwest of Kunming. A herd of migratory elephants roams the farmland of Shuanghe Township, Jinning District of Kunming City in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo: AP) Authorities have tried to maintain a distance between themselves and local residents as they block roads in villages and seek to retrieve them with food points. Despite this, the herd of 15 people raided farms, strolling through urban streets and looking for snack food in villages and even in a retirement home. All animals are reported to be healthy and no person has been injured in encounters with them. Officials have issued strict orders not to look at them with the finger or seek to evict them using fireworks or other means. Chinas roughly 300 wild elephants enjoyed the highest level of protected status, on par with the country’s unofficial mascot, the panda bear. Read also: Irked by crackers, elephant crashes cars at UP Prayagraj wedding ceremony However, additional precautions are being taken between the steady rainfall in the area and the crowds of observers expected around the Dragon Boat festival on Monday. Additional emergency workers, vehicles and drones have been deployed to monitor elephant movements and protect locals, reports said. About 2.5 tonnes of feed were laid out for the animals on Friday. The herd’s more than year-long journey, 500 kilometers (300 miles) from their home in a wildlife reserve in southwestern Yunnan Mountain Province to the outskirts of Kunming provincial capital is being traced globally. (Photo: AP) It remains unclear why the elephants began their journey, although Evan Sun, wildlife campaign manager with the World Animal Protection, said possible reasons could include a lack of food supply, an increase in the elephant population and, most importantly, habitat loss. The rise of human-elephant conflict reflects the urgency for a more strategic policy and plan to protect these endangered wildlife and their natural habitats, the Sun wrote in an email. It also presents an excellent opportunity to educate the public about the challenges wildlife faces for survival and the need for better protection at the level of government, industry and society, the Sun wrote. These animals belong to the wild. We need to keep a safe distance from them, which is good for us and the wildlife.

