Iran says the draft agreement with the US on lifting energy sanctions

Iran said it had reached a broad agreement with the US on lifting sanctions on its industrial sectors, including energy, but warned that there was "very little time" for world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, did not elaborate on possible easing of trade restrictions, which have prevented the Islamic Republic from exporting oil and hurting its economy. The historic deal was being delayed because there are still stalemates, he told reporters in Tehran on Monday. Oil markets are closely monitoring the negotiations, which are taking place in Vienna, for any indication of when the OPEC member will be able to resume crude sales and how soon Washington will allow it to increase production. "Some technical, political, legal and practical issues remain," Khatibzadeh said. "No task was impossible for the negotiators," and there is no stalemate, he said. Brent crude rose 1% to $ 73.43 a barrel at 8:50 a.m. in London, extending its profit this year to 42%. Traders have withdrawn their assessments of the return of oil to Iran as talks drag on. Iran casts doubt on reviving nuclear deal before his election World powers are trying to revive the 2015 agreement the US abandoned three years ago. He curtailed Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for easing sanctions. On Saturday, Iran's top envoy to Vienna, Abbas Araghchi, said an agreement was unlikely before presidential election in his country this Friday. President Hassan Rouhani – who negotiated the original agreement in 2015 – will step down in August after completing two terms. He is widely expected to be replaced by Ebrahim Raisi, a cleric commonly seen as hostile to engage with the US Still, a government spokesman said last week that the decision to try to revive the deal was taken by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and would not be affected by Rouhani's departure. – With the help of Golnar Motevalli and Patrick Sykes (Quote and background updates.) Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







