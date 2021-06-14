Producer pulls from Jacinda Ardern movie amid “White Savior” reaction – The Hollywood Reporter





A lead producer on FilmNation’s tangled project exploring the leadership of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the eve of the shooting of the mosque in Christchurch 2019 has resigned from the film. With title They are us, the film is written and directed by Kiwi director Andrew Niccol and will star Rose Byrne as Ardern in what the producers called an “inspirational” recovery story. But the project has come under fire for its seemingly outspoken Muslim victims of a crime of white supremacist hatred – in which 51 people were killed – and reconstructed the story as a “white savior” story. Hollywood Reporter was the first to report last Thursday that FilmNation Entertainment would bring They are us at the Cannes Virtual Market later this month. On Monday, New Zealand veteran producer Philippa Campbell announced her resignation from the production in a press release, writing: “I have heard the concerns raised over the last few days and I have heard the power of people’s views. I now agree that the events of March 15, 2019 are too raw for the film at this time and I do not want to get involved in a project that is causing such concern. “ Campbell, a well-known figure throughout the New Zealand theater scene and screen industries, produced the highest-grossing New Zealand horror film ever, Black sheep, as well as Jane Campion critically acclaimed series The top of the Lake AND Lake Peak: Girl from China, among many other projects. Her statement on Monday added: “The announcement was focused on the film business and did not take into account enough the political and human context of history in this country. It is the complexity of this context that I have reflected on that has led me to this decision. ” New Zealand Prime Minister Arden quickly pulled out of the project late last week, saying neither she nor her government had any involvement in the film. She has since joined the chorus of full critique of the proposed film. On Sunday, she said making a film about mosque attacks felt “too fast and too crude,” and that she should not be at the center of any such effort. “There are many stories from March 15 that can be told, but I do not consider mine one of them,” she said. They are us described as after Ardern after the attacks as she helped bring together the government and citizens after her message of compassion and unity and took the assault rifles banned in New Zealand. The title of the film comes from Ardern’s powerful speech describing the victims of the attack. As news of the film reached New Zealand, however, local media reported on a growing backlash from critics with the concentration of biopics in Ardern instead of the Christchurch Muslim community, still grieving after the attack. On social media, the hashtag #TheyAreUsShutdown started trending in New Zealand as survivors, Muslims, writers and activists reacted to the project.







