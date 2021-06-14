Viewers of RTE Reeling in the Years come to understand sadly after last night’s episode





RTE finished the last series of one of their most popular shows last night. While it was only two years ago, the events that aired on the 2019 episode of Reeling in The Years still felt like they could have happened in 1999. We had Donald Trump visit Doonbeg, Notre Dame burning and Dublin footballers completing a five in a row to make history at the GAA among other notable moments. But with the conclusion (which we will reach in a second), a terrible realization came upon many people on social media. This will be the last episode of Recovery in Years at least nine years One said, “Waiting to see # I feel 2020 in ten years time, in which we discover what happened to that virus thing they alluded to in the end there. “With a second adding” So is a 10 year old exchanger until the next episode? “ As one programmer RTE wrote: “Congratulations to John ORegan, Ronan Murphy, Eoin Cody, Colm O Brien, Nathan Nugent and everyone involved in this series of #ReburningYears Hope to see you all at the same time, in the same place in 2031 “which got a response from another user who said” When you put it like this, it looks much further away. “There will be flying cars and teleporters and that kind of sequel.” And they could not have finished last night’s episode with anything else. Following joyful celebration scenes around the world on New Year’s Eve 2019, the episode was split into a World Asia report on a ‘mysterious’ virus that was causing pneumonia and issues in China’s Wuhan region. We do not know how the manufacturers will adapt everything to do with what we now know is the coronavirus in the 2020 episode. Sadly, we have to wait nine years to find out.







