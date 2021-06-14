Women find the helping hand to get into tech jobs in Germany

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) – If you are a woman from an ethnic minority group hoping to work in Germany’s technology sector, you may want to rethink your CV.

While firms use Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to filter job applications, mentioning a foreign school or maternity leave can trigger automatic rejection, according to FrauenLoop, a nonprofit that aims to increase diversity in technology.

While discrimination in the job market is nothing new, the increasing use of algorithms in employment means that many well-qualified women may fall into the first hurdle, said FrauenLoop founder Nakeema Stefflbauer.

If you do not know that you need to have a certain concentration of keywords in your CV and keep away from potential causal words as married, then you can just apply and apply and not understand why you are not getting interviews, said Stefflbauer .

You may not even be among the candidates even seen by people. If an algorithm determines that none of the successful candidates the company has hired for a technical role has ever received maternity leave, then this is a disqualifying factor.

Standard CV formats in Germany usually include personal details such as age, nationality and marital status that are rarely listed in other countries.

Stefflbauer, who is American and has a long career in software development, founded FrauenLoop in 2016 with the aim of making technology companies more diverse and their products less discriminating.

From AI recruiting engines favoring men over women to facial recognition software trying to identify people of color, activists have warned that new technologies often reflect society’s prejudice.

This tends to happen because women and people from ethnic minorities are rarely involved in developing such products, said Stefflbauer, whose parents are from Jamaica and Panama.

If they were not represented in a productive and proactive role in testing, creating and distributing software, they would either be ignored or even harmed by it, she said on the phone.

disparities

In Germany, less than 17% of technology specialists are women according to the German internet industry association Eco.

While data on ethnic diversity are scarce, a 2019 survey of 1,200 European tech founders by venture capital firm Atomico found 84% identified as White or Caucasian and less than 1% as Black, African or Caribbean .

To address such wide-ranging inequalities, FrauenLoop trains women of diverse ethnic backgrounds who have no prior experience in technology to become web creators, data analysts, and AI specialists.

The 12-month evening course is subsidized for refugees and asylum seekers, while others are required to make a donation, Stefflbauer said.

Sara Alkilani, 30, a Syrian who made a perilous trip to Germany at the height of the migrant crisis in Europe in 2015, said she joined FrauenLoop in 2020 after reading how AI automation would do too much work.

Being forced to start a new life after leaving her home behind, the idea that she might one day lose her job from a car made her feel very insecure – and (made me) want to enter in the technology industry.

The course changed his life, she said. In addition to equipping her with the skills that led her to take a job as a data analyst, she found a safe and supportive community to lean on.

I feel part of a group that cares about me, who are happy if I find a job … If I’m confused about things, they offer help and do not expect anything in return and know they were stronger when we support each other -the other, she said.

UNBELIEVABLE

The technical works are not difficult to reach in Berlin, which is home to an initial boom scene that employs around 80,000 people.

But introducing a foothold in an industry that is predominantly male and white can be challenging, hence the focus on CV and presentation in training, Stefflbauer said.

Gelaviz Ahmadi, a Kurdish Iranian with dual German citizenship who has a doctorate in physics from the Free University of Berlin, said she received a barrage of rejections when she started looking for a job in computer science.

It was incredible because I even over-qualified for some job descriptions while my profile clearly fit the others, but I wasn’t even skipping the first show, the 40-year-old said.

Experience left him wondering whether racial-algorithmic prejudice could be involved or not. I saw no other explanation, she said.

Removing the reference to her Iranian nationality from her CV led to more responses, said Ahmadi, who attended FrauenLoops training in 2018 and recently got a job as an AI developer for the automotive industry.

About 40% of graduates at FrauenLoops have found work so far, Stefflbauer said.

The share is growing as more technology companies realize the value of diversity, which in turn is allowing women and people from ethnic minorities to choose whether a firm is worth working on, she said.

Would you choose to go and work in a company where the entire tech team is men or who has never tried to hire someone who is not white? said Stefflbauer.

Think about all the unpaid, stressful work of educating others, managing expectations, fighting micro-aggressions, and advocating for yourself that this involves. Why would you do that?