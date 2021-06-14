Monsoon covers two-thirds of India earlier than usual, to speed up crop planting





MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s annual monsoon rains have covered two-thirds of the country, nearly two weeks ahead of normal hours, a weather department official said on Monday, adding that conditions are favorable for further progress in the north. -western this week Photography Photography: Workers plant seedlings in a belt field on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar on this July 19, 2014. REUTERS / Stringer / File Photo The early arrival of monsoon rains in central and northern India will help farmers speed up the planting of summer crops, such as rice, cotton, soybeans and pulses, and may even increase crop yields. Monsoon has already covered some parts of Punjab. Usually, she enters Punjab in the last week of June, said an official in the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), who declined to be named. Monsoon arrived in the southern state of Kerala on June 3 versus ordinary June 1, but has since progressed rapidly. Since the start of the season, the monsoon has yielded 25% more than normal rainfall, increased by the highest rainfall in the Central India region, data collected by IMD showed. Monsoon is essential to India’s $ 2.7 trillion economy, as it provides nearly 70% of the rain needed by farms, in addition to filling reservoirs and aquifers. Planting summer crops like cotton, rice, soybeans, corn and pulses has already started in the southern and western states and could start in central and northern India this week, said a Mumbai-based trader with a global trading firm . Farmers are interested in rice and oilseeds because of the higher prices. We can see higher areas under the soybean and paddy, the trader said. India is the world’s largest exporter of rice and a major importer of edible oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil. Almost half of India’s agricultural land receives no irrigation and depends on annual rails from June to September. Agriculture accounts for nearly 15% of the economy, but holds more than half of a population of 1.3 billion. Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V

