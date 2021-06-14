The case recalls the 5th Sikh guru who was assassinated by order of King Mughal Jahangir-India News, Firstpost





Guru Arjan Dev, known for compiling the first edition of Guru Granth Sahib, was executed by order of Emperor Mughal Jahangir

Guru Arjan Dev was the first of two Stones martyred in the Sikh faith. He was the fifth Guru of Siks. According to the Hindu calendar, the Day of Martyrdom Guru Arjan Dev is marked in Jeth Sudi 4 and this year is being observed today, June 14th. Born in 1563 in Goindval of Tarn Taran district, Guru Arjan Dev was martyred on June 16, 1606. People belonging to the Sikh community observe this occasion as Chabeel Day in his remembrance. On this day, cold water with rose milk (Chabeel), a soft and sweet drink, is served to people in order to provide them with relief from hot weather. In some parts of North India, Chabeel also known as ‘Kachchi Lassi’. Guru Arjan Dev, known for compiling the first edition of Guru Granth Sahib, was executed by order of Emperor Mughal Jahangir. On this special occasion, the langars are distributed in various Gurudwaras and religious events are also organized where people read Sri Guru Granth Sahib. This year, because of the sequel COVID-19 crisis, no big events are being organized. A group of Sikh pilgrims (JATHE) travels to Pakistan every year in order to mark Guru Arjan Dev’s Martyrdom Day in Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore. JATHE was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on June 6 this year. Facts about Guru Arjan Dev: – His maternal grandfather Guru Amardas and father Guru Ramdas were the third and fourth Gurus of Siks, respectively – Hargobind Singh, son of Guru Arjan Dev, became the sixth Sikh teacher – Guru Arjan Dev had prepared the map of the Golden Temple and laid its foundation – He was asked to convert to Islam and was arrested after his refusal by order of Jahangir

