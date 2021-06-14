The Pacific Islands probably found Antarctica first: the study





A new study has concluded that Polynesian sailors likely reached Antarctica hundreds of years before Western explorers usually deserved the discovery of the frozen continent.

Polynesian sailors likely arrived in Antarctica hundreds of years before Western explorers usually deserved the discovery of the frozen continent, a new study has concluded. New Zealand scholars sought so-called “gray literature”, including oral data, indigenous historical artwork, and non-academic sources seeking connections between Maori and Antarctic people. “When you put it together, it’s really clear, it has a very long history of connecting with Antarctica,” said project leader Priscilla Wehi of the New Zealand Government Research Institute Manaaki Whenua. “We have found links to Antarctica and its waters (ka) that are happening since the earliest traditional voyage, and later through participation in European – led travel and exploration, contemporary research, fishing and more, for centuries. onwards “. Polynesian sailors are widely regarded as some of the greatest sailors in history, navigating long distances between Pacific islands with the precision of waka points, or their two-scratch canoes. The research, published last week in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand, found that they arrived in Antarctica long before the first Westerners in the 1820s. Scholars believe that the first voyage in the waters of Antarctica even pre-dates the Maori arrival in New Zealand in the 14th century. “We find that Polynesian travel narratives between islands include the voyage into the Antarctic waters from Hui Te Rangiora and its crew on the Te Ivi O Atea spacecraft, probably in the early seventh century,” Wehi said. “These navigational achievements are widely recognized.” Oral travel stories include the reference to “a foggy, foggy, and dark place not seen by the sun” and iceberg-like peaks “that pierce the sky without vegetation.” The study said Maori carving and weaving also supported early Antarctic exploration accounts. Wehi said the compilation of traditional Maori accounts helped provide a broader picture of Antarctic history, beyond the accounts of European male explorers that usually prevail. “History tends to be told by one voice and often has a predominant narrative,” she told the New Zealand Herald. “Often indigenous history and even women’s history becomes invisible, so for me it has to do with making that history visible.” Took ties to Antarctica can go as far back as the 7th century More information:

Priscilla M. Wehi et al, A brief scan of Mori's travels in Antarctica, Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand (2021) Priscilla M. Wehi et al, A brief scan of Mori's travels in Antarctica,(2021) DOI: 10.1080 / 03036758.2021.1917633 2021 AFP citation: Pacific islanders likely find Antarctica first: study (2021, June 14) taken from June 14, 2021 by https://phys.org/news/2021-06-pacific-islanders-antarctica.html







