Bengal rape survivors of post-poll violence show horror, move to Supreme Court

Terrifying details of suspected gangsters have emerged as many women from West Bengal, including a minor girl, moved to the Supreme Court, demanding a detailed investigation into incidents of violence in the state during and after the assembly elections held recently. last.

Upon hearing requests from the Supreme Court to request an SIT investigation into the post-poll violence in Bengal, several requests for intervention were shifted from women who were allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by ruling TMC workers.

In their appeals to the Supreme Court, these women also requested a CBI / SIT court-monitored investigation into their cases.

See also: Over 2,000 lawyers urge CJI to recognize ‘post-poll violence’ in Bengal

‘Raped in front of nephew’: Bengal rape survivors reveal horrific details

Three separate claims have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an SIT investigation into sexual violence in the state. One of the applicants, a 60-year-old woman, revealed horrific details in her application.

In her prayer, the 60-year-old Bengal woman claimed she was gang-raped in front of her six-year-old nephew while her bride was beaten.

On May 3, a day after the announcement of the results of the assembly poll, the applicants’ house was surrounded by a large crowd of about 100-200 people, consisting of supporters of the Trinamool Congress Party, and loud threats were addressed to it. asking her family to leave the house or else face the consequences … The complainants’ bride was beaten mercilessly, seriously injuring her “.

On 4 May at around 12.30 in the morning, five persons who were party workers of the Trinamool Congress came to the house of the applicants and forcibly entered … The applicant was slapped, beaten, handcuffed and tied to the bed of her, as the criminals themselves forced upon her, was stated in the request and added that the woman had not only been raped but also poisoned.

The chain of events occurred in the presence of six-year-old nephew applicants, he added.

The woman claimed that after the horrific attack, which took place “in retaliation” against her family members who supported another political party, police initially refused to register an FIR.

She claimed that while there have historically been cases of “rape being used to terrorize hostile civilian population” during a war, it was being used in the state to “punish” those who support the non-ruling party.

Crawling in the jungle, raped for more than an hour

A group of four men dragged the two into a nearby jungle, where they attacked the 17-year-old and raped her one by one for more than an hour, the app said.

She claimed she was attacked and the gang raped only for her family political affiliations and religious beliefs.

She also alleged police inaction and added that she had been pressured to get the FIR back. The application alleges that local IMC leaders threatened her family.

In her plea before the Supreme Court, the 17-year-old claimed she had been sent to a child welfare home and was not allowed to meet her family.

Similar allegations were made in a prayer by a 19-year-old woman.

The victims have also claimed that the police and law enforcement agencies in the state “instead of conducting a fair investigation and sympathizing with the victims” are in fact “trying to protect the powerful accused persons”.

They claim police had “tried to dismiss the heinous attacks as minor and sporadic incidents”.

All claims from alleged victims of sexual violence were recorded in an ongoing PIL on state violence, filed by the families of suspected BJP workers killed during political clashes.

The petitions demanded the transfer of the investigation into their cases to a Special Investigation Team and that the trial would be held overseas.

On May 25, KS had issued a notice to the West Bengal government, the NHRC, the NCPCR, the NCW and the Center, of a similar petition regarding violence in the state during and after the election.

The Bengal government had informed the court on May 25 that a court with five judges of the Calcutta High Court had already become aware of the case and was hearing pleas for the SIT investigation. The state government has claimed that FIRs have been registered and arrests have been made in cases.

However, the National Commission on Human Rights had informed the court that an “internal report” had been submitted by its committee, which indicated that there were serious human rights violations.

The case is expected to be heard in court on Tuesday.

See also: Union minister’s car chased, stoned during visit to Bengal, BJP leader tells TMC

Violence after the poll in West Bengal

Clashes were reported from several countries in West Bengal following the announcement of the results of the assembly elections on 2 May. Photos and video clips of the alleged killings, arson and looting of party offices had gone viral on social media. BJP had also claimed that two of its workers were allegedly gang-raped by members of Congress Trinamool.

However, this was dismissed by the West Bengal Police. In a tweet, West Bengal Police had described the gang members’ claims as false.

In May, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia moved to the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into “unbridled violence” including alleged killings and rapes by Congress Trinamool party workers across Bengal.

Read also | Bengal Guv hits Mamata over situation of homeless people in Nandigram in post-poll violence

Read also | Bengali facing two challenges of pandemic violence and after poll: Guv Dhankhar