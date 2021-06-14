The world reacts to the new government in Israel, the end of the Netanyahu era | Middle East News

Some world leaders have welcomed the Israelis new government, but the Palestinians remained challenging what they perceived as a continuation of the previous administration.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule over power ended on Sunday, his administration was replaced by a coalition government united by center-right Yair Lapid and ultranationalist Naftali Bennett. In a thin 60-59 vote of confidence, the Israeli parliament approved the new government.

The vote was won after Lapid concluded a coalition deal between eight different parties with little in common, other than the desire to oust Netanyahu, leaving many analysts questioning the new governments’ chances of long-term survival.

Here is how world leaders reacted to the new government:

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said the United States remained committed to Israel’s security and will work with its new government. In a statement, the US president welcomed the new governing coalition led by nationalist Naftali Bennett and sought to reaffirm US-Israel ties.

I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and lasting relationship between our two nations, Biden said. Israel has no better friend than the United States.

The United States remains steadfast in its support for Israel’s security, Biden said. My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and people across the wider region.

Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was looking forward to working closely with Israel’s new prime minister.

Germany and Israel are bound by a unique friendship that we want to further strengthen. With that in mind, I hope to work closely with you, Merkel said in a message to Bennett and shared by her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter.

Mahmoud Abbas

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the change of government remains an Israeli issue and that Palestine’s demands remain the same.

This is an Israeli internal matter, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Abbas’s spokesman, said in a statement. “Our position has always been clear. What we want is a Palestinian state on the 1967 border with Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.

Hamas spokesman

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum insisted that regardless of the color of the new administration, Israel remains a colonial entity.

Regardless of the form of government in Israel, it will not change the way we view the Zionist entity, Barhoum said. It is an occupation and a colonial entity, which we must strongly resist to regain our rights, he added.

Iran

Tehran does not expect Israeli foreign and security policy to change under its new government, a foreign ministry spokesman said Monday, according to the ISNA news agency.

Iran’s enemies are gone and powerful Iran is still here. “I do not think Israel ‘s policies will change with the new government,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Sebastian Presto

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz congratulated Bennett and Lapid and said he could not wait to work with them.

Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by the Israelis, he said on Twitter.

Yair Lapid was the architect of the new Israeli coalition government [Gil Cohen/AFP]

Dominik Raab

The UK Foreign Secretary also congratulated Bennett and Lapid on forming the government.

In a tweet, Dominic Raab said he expected continued co-operation between the UK and Israel on security, trade and climate change and working together to ensure peace in the region.

Justin trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he looks forward to working with Bennett and Lapid to keep our people safe and supported as we recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic and to help our two countries build better.

In a statement, Trudeau said the leaders would consider ways to further strengthen Canada-Israel relations, including through a bilateral trade agreement. He also thanked Netanyahu for his valuable partnership over the years.

Chuck Schumer

The U.S. Senate Majority Leader said he hopes the new government will pave the way for serious negotiations on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I urge the Biden administration to do all it can to bring the parties together and help reach a two-state solution where each side can live side by side in peace,” Schumer said.

Netanyahu promised to return [Ariel Schali/AP Photo]

Benjamin netanyahu

The ousted Israeli prime minister quickly took to social media promising to return to power soon.

Do not let your soul fall, he said on Twitter. Well come back and sooner than you think, he added.