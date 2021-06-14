Turkey’s Biden and Erdogan will hold the first bilateral summit at the NATO summit

Top Foreign Policy Daily Newsletter With Those Coming Around The World Today. Delivered days of the week.

June 14, 2021, 4:18 PM

Here is today Foreign policy February: President of the United States Joe Biden meets with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the outskirts of the NATO summit, Israeli swears in a new government, and the world this week.

Biden meets Erdogan at NATO Summit

Young from a friendly G-7 summit, US President Joe Biden revives a less predictable relationship in Brussels as he meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of today’s NATO summit.

The sharpest problems in US-Turkey relations precede Bidens presidency: From accusations of US hand in the 2016 coup attempt, US support for Kurdish rebels in Syria and US cancellation of Turkish purchase of 100 F fighter jets -35 on Turkey refusal to abandon Russian-made air defense system, issue that eventually led Trump administration to impose sanctions on Turkish defense entities.

Biden called Erdogan an “autocrat” in the wake of the 2020 campaign and was in no hurry to oust the Turkish president since taking office in January. After Turkish observers perceived Bidens’ lack of contact as a rift, the two finally spoke in April, shortly before Bidens know of the 1915 Armenian genocide Turkey opposes the historical records of the event and the use of the term

Speaking before leaving Ankara, Erdogan said the talks would focus on US-Turkey ties and how he and Biden “can leave these troubles behind. Turkey is not every country, but it is an ally,” Erdogan added.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting would include a long list of topics: Afghanistan, Libya, humanitarian entry into Syria, tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as Russia and China. It is unclear how long the leaders will take to speak at the meeting planned for 5 pm in Brussels and rises against a Biden press conference at 6:50 pm

Power without pilot. One-on-one comes as Turkey’s profile as a regional player has grown in recent months. Turkey’s military drone military industry is now the world fourth in size in the world, and its relatively affordable hardware helped Azerbaijan wins its war with Armenia in late 2020. It also turned the tide in Libya, proving crucial in pushing Khalifa Haftar’s forces out of Tripoli.

Human rights concerns. Writing in Foreign policy, Merve Tahirogluand Eric Edelman calls on Biden to tell Erdogan that an authoritarian Turkey is a threat not only to US core values ​​but also to US security. The authors present three main human rights concerns that he must address: the prosecution of US consular staff in Turkey, the continued crackdown on the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), and Erdogan’s humiliation of leaders. of civil society.

IN Monday, June 14th, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas visits Mexico, while USAID Administrator Samantha Power travels to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

IN Tuesday, June 15th, The defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet in Brunei.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in begins a three-day state visit to Spain.

IN Wednesday, June 16th, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

IN Thursday, June 17, former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo is returning to the country following his release by the International Criminal Court.

IN Sunday, June 20th, Armenia holds early parliamentary elections as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seeks to quell unrest over his decision to sign a ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan in the Nago-Karabakh conflict.

France holds the first round of regional elections, with a second round to be held on June 27th.

What they were pursuing today Israels new government. Israel’s new government was sworn in on Sunday, formally ending Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister for 12 consecutive years. As part of a rotation deal, Yair Lapid takes over as foreign minister, while Naftali Bennett takes on the role of prime minister. In his first speech as Israel new leader, Bennett said the country will retain full freedom to act to deny Iran’s nuclear weapons, regardless of whether the 2015 nuclear deal is revived. He also threatened Hamas with an iron wall if the group carried out attacks against the Israelis.

President Biden spoke for two hours with Bennett almost immediately after his oath, where the two agreed to consult closely on Iran according to a White House reading. Present at the White House reading but missing from the Bennetts version was one hostage by the Biden administration to work closely with the Israeli government in efforts to advance peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians. “

US officials head south. The Biden administration continues its extension south of the U.S. border today following Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Guatemala and Mexico last week. National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visits Mexico today, a week later formally repeal the Trump administration policy which allowed border officials to make U.S.-related asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their case is tried in the United States. Meanwhile, USAID Administrator Samantha Power travels to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

NATO Summit. Leaders from 30 NATO member states gather in Brussels today as the alliance holds its first Biden presidency summit. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has described the summit as a milestone for the organization as it plans a shift in focus towards China and climate change. “Leaders are also expected to adopt a new cyber defense policy to ensure that NATO is resilient to the increasingly frequent and harsh threats… including disruptive ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure,” the White House said in a statement.

France-Algeria tensions. Algeria has canceled the media accreditation of the French state broadcaster France 24 due to the clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions, its communications ministry said on Sunday. The move came a day after Algeria held legislative elections with a turnout of approximately 30 per cent. France 24 had previously been warned by Algerian authorities over its coverage of the Hirak movement’s anti-government protests.

Brexit issues. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not hesitate to suspend Northern Ireland protocol as European leaders and President Biden lobbied Johnson on the issue at the G-7 summit. In a televised interview, Johnson accused the European Union of creating all sorts of obstacles to implementation rather than REASONABLY IMPLEMENTING THE PROTOCOL.

Telegraph reports that Johnson was angered by a suggestion by French President Emmanuel Macron that Northern Ireland and Great Britain were not part of the same country in a conversation about trade barriers. Macron later explained that he was referring to geographical territory, as Johnson suggested that Macron would see things his way if trade barriers were raised between Paris and Toulouse.

Produces a one-hour Netflix broadcast session 55 grams of carbon dioxide, roughly the same amount of emissions as boiling a kettle, has found a new study by the UK-based Carbon Trust. The study comes as technologies such as cryptocurrencies are under scrutiny for carbon-intensive practices. There was a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding about the impact of carbon on video transmission, said Andie Stephens, lead author of the study. Therefore, we wanted to put this in perspective and help increase knowledge and understanding of the impact of video transmission. Although complete in other ways, the study does not appear to have measured the carbon emitted while struggling to decide what to look for.

