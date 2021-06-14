LONDON They met on Friday at the Group of Seven summit, but President Joe Biden and the first lady had a much more private meeting with British Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at her home in Windsor Castle.

The monarch, 95, took Bidens for tea at her historic residence about 30 miles west of London. They were greeted with an official Guard of Honor parade, which gave a royal salute and played the U.S. national anthem.

Biden stood next to the queen in the sun, with aviator sunglasses, before inspecting the bodies in the Windsor Castle quadrangle, last seen on television during the grim funeral ceremony for her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 99 at April.

The Queen, who has stoically continued her official duties since then, met with Biden along with other world leaders and their spouses on Friday at the G-7 summit off the coast of Cornwall in southwest England.

There, she entertained the leader when she answered during a photo call: “Should you look like you are having fun?”

Biden, who first met the Queen in 1982 as a Democratic senator from Delaware, said after the meeting that she was “extremely gracious.”

“I do not think she will be offended, but she reminded me of my mother,” Biden said as he boarded Air Force One, noting “her looks and generosity.” Biden also confirmed that he invited him to visit the White House.

Biden is the 13th president Elizabeth has met. As queen, she has met every incumbent president since Dwight D. Eisenhower except Lyndon B. Johnson, who did not travel to Britain while in office. As a 25-year-old princess in 1951, she also stayed with President Harry S. Truman and his family in Washington.

The Queen has hosted four other presidents at Windsor Castle in recent years, including Donald Trump, who shocked reporters and palace experts in 2018 when he violated royal protocol by walking in front of the queen, repeatedly blocking her appearance and giving her his back.

After a state visit in 2019, Trump told Fox News: “There are those who say they have never seen the queen get along better.”

Arriving in England last week, First Lady Jill Biden told reporters that meeting the Queen was “an exciting part of the visit for us”.

She also made a special engagement to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, when the two visited a school on Friday.

The Duchess said during the visit that she could not wait to meet her new granddaughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born in California this month.

The British royal family has had a turbulent year in the public eye following a bomb interview given by the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The couple stunned viewers with allegations of royal racism which the palace denied as Meghan spoke publicly about how royal life and media pressure had damaged her mental health.

After having private afternoon tea with the Queen on Sunday, Biden flew to Brussels near Sunday evening for a NATO summit. He heads to Switzerland on Wednesday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden said the queen had asked about Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.