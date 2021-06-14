The Englands Reopening Plan may be delayed by 4 weeks





LONDONR Concerned about the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was preparing on Monday to announce a delay of up to four weeks in lifting Covid-19 restrictions in England, effectively postponing a moment of long-awaited described in the news media as freedom day. In a statement scheduled for Monday afternoon, Mr. Johnson is expected to say that the growing cases of the Delta variant, first discovered in India, make it impossible to remove the remaining curbs on June 21, as predicted, because a rapid increase in infections would pose a risk to health care. The decision is a political setback for Mr Johnson, an instinctive libertarian who resisted the imposition of blockades in the first place and whose rapid vaccination has provided a way out of the crisis. Under current rules, pubs and restaurants can operate, but with limited capacity and there are restrictions on gatherings such as weddings. Theaters and nightclubs are closed.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, producer of musicals including Cats, has vowed to reopen his theaters this month come hell or high water, telling the Telegraf newspaper that he is ready to be arrested. It was unclear whether Mr Johnson would allow the easing of any of the remaining restrictions. But, having already been forced to impose three closures, Mr Johnson now says he wants any move by them to be irreversible. At the weekend, he all but confirmed the delay when he said Monday’s decision would be driven by caution. Although Britain is one of the world leaders in vaccination, government plans have been rejected by the increase in cases of the Delta variant, which British scientists have reported to be even more transmissible than the variant that swept across the country during the winter. Although case numbers are still relatively low 7,490 new cases were reported on Sunday, they have increased rapidly in recent weeks and the Delta variant now accounts for the vast majority of all coronavirus cases in England. Critics who say the government is too cautious note that while the blockades eased, issues would always arise. And as variants continue to spread, they argue, policies need to account for the virus becoming endemic to the population, for example by concentrating more effort on addressing hotspots.

So far, the increase in cases in Britain has not translated into large hospitalizations and deaths. Still, on Sunday, 187 new hospitalizations were reported, and the government says it is not yet clear that the vaccination campaign is enough to sever the link between case charges and serious illness. Government officials have argued that a delay in easing all restrictions would provide more time to increase vaccines and deliver second doses that make the vaccine more effective against the Delta variant. Clearly, what you have got is a race between vaccines and the virus and the vaccines will win, Johnson told the BBC on Sunday. It’s just a matter of rhythm. AROUND 80 percent of adults took a first dose and more than 55 percent took two shots, according to government data. For days, ministers have been debating whether to choose a four-week delay or limit it to two weeks. An alternative is to set a four-week period, but with a halfway review. Since people can still go to pubs, restaurants and shops, albeit with social distance restrictions, the impact of the delay will be somewhat mitigated.

But for loss-making businesses, and those that remain closed, the decision will be another bitter blow after a traumatic year and a half. Night Time Industries Association called the delay catastrophic, noting that businesses such as nightclubs had already spent millions preparing to reopen.

