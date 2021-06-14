Pakistan FM accuses previous government of mishandling Jadhav case | India News





Shah Mehmood Qureshi says the bill passed by Parliament last week aims to bring Pakistani laws in line with orders from the International Court of Justice.

Pakistan’s foreign minister has blamed the country’s previous government for mistreating the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national convicted of spying by a Pakistani military tribunal four years ago, as case-related legislation passes in Pakistan’s Senate. . Speaking to media in the Pakistani city of Multan on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a bill passed by the lower house of parliament last week aimed to implement orders from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and depriving India of an opportunity to bring Pakistan back to court. The PML-N are the ones who mishandled the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue, he said, referring to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, a major opposition party. The steps we have taken are in order to comply with the orders and recommendations of the International Court of Justice. Qureshi’s comments follow a heated debate over the bill in Parliament on Thursday, with both treasury and opposition banks accusing each other of incompetence in handling the issue. Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani security forces in March 2016 and sentenced a year later by a military tribunal for espionage and facilitating attacks by armed groups on Pakistani soil. At the time of his arrest, the military released a video of Jadhav appearing to have confessed to operating a network of operatives to carry out attacks in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. In July 2019, following a petition filed by India, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to allow Jadhav full and unimpeded consular entry to Indian officials, but rejected an Indian petition for his sentence to be rejected. The court also ordered that Jadhav be granted the right to review and review his sentence before a civil court. The bill passed by the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament on Thursday gives foreign nationals convicted by Pakistani military courts the right to file an appeal before a high court, as well as petition for consular access. The Government of India has not yet commented on the passage of the bill, which will also have to be voted on by the upper house of parliament before the law is made. In August 2020, India’s foreign ministry said New Delhi had asked Pakistan to allow an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in his summonses. In defense of the bill, on Sunday, Qureshi said: India wants it [Jadhav] not to be given consular access and with that justification, Pakistan to be withdrawn again to the International Court of Justice, he said. This is what India wants. I hope our members of the opposition do not misunderstand things and understand India’s plan. India’s foreign ministry has not commented on Qureshi’s accusation.







