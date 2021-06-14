Daniel Morgan report may link Rupert Murdoch empire to crime | News MB

Media empire Rupert Murdochs could be criticized for its links to suspects following the assassination of private detective Daniel Morgan, the Guardian learned.

The official investigation investigating his death sent warning letters to people facing criticism in his long-awaited report, which is expected to be published on Tuesday.

One shows that the panel investigating the 1987 murder has been considering the disappearance of the tabloid News of the World as linked to the murder-related crime.

Murdochs News UK told the Guardian it had not received any letter from the panel warning it would be criticized and said it had co-operated with the investigation, a claim of the Morgan family dispute.

Morgan was assassinated in 1987 in South London, while no one has yet been brought to justice.

The government-appointed panel has examined allegations that at least two of those arrested in connection with the murder did extensive work for News of the World, which was owned by Murdoch at the time.

He has also examined the documents that put the top detective investigating the murder under surveillance.

Murdoch shut down the Sunday tabloid in 2011 as concerns grew about his ethics and practices following the phone piracy scandal.

Morgan’s murder is steeped in allegations of corruption in the police and media, and the panel has been investigating the case for the past eight years. His report will finally be published on Tuesday.

Met is also preparing for censorship because he was slow in submitting to the panel documents he considered significant to his work while investigating corruption that hampered the murder investigation.

More than 20 former or former Met officers, some senior, may face criticism over the issue that continues to haunt the larger Britains police force.

One of the main areas of inquiry and findings panels was the activities of the Murdochs media empire.

News of the World hired one of the murder suspects, paying him 150,000 in a single year after he became a suspect.

He regularly used a private detective agency called Southern Investigations, which Morgan had run jointly with Jonathan Rees.

Two executives at this newspaper set up a business registered at Southern Investigations, the Guardian understands.

The panel was considering the former Sunday tabloid’s description as linked to the crime-related murder of Daniel Morgan, in warning letters sent this year to some of those facing criticism from the panel, and seen by the Guardian.

It is not yet clear whether criticism of News of the World and links to crime, which the panel decided in writing in its warning letters, will be included in the final report or whether the report will include details of what constitutes crime. .

The panel was examining police corruption that may have protected the killers. But his terms of reference also state that he will consider cases of links between private investigators, police officers and journalists at News of the World and other parts of the media and alleged corruption involved in the links between them.

News UK, which represents the interests of the Murdochs newspaper, denied any attempt to influence the government to try to thwart the report.

She insists she co-operated with the panel, but Raju Bhatt, a lawyer for Alastair Morgan, the brother of the slain private detective, said: “Our understanding is that News International did not co-operate with the panel. Failure to cooperate speaks volumes.

News UK, the successor company to News International, said: We have cooperated with the panel and assisted in their investigation. No communication was received from the panel as part of the prior notice of the criticism process.

The suggestion that there has been any attempt by News UK to influence or delay the publication of the reports is completely unfounded and false.

Last month the interior secretary, Priti Patel, shocked the panel by insisting that it should review its report before publication, in case it undermines national security or violates human rights legislation.

The panel intended that the report, which would span more than 1,200 pages, be published on May 24. It was in the printing house when plans to publish were left pending.

The panel says the Interior Ministry did not ask for anything to be removed.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has accused the Murdoch media empire of having links to the underworld as part of its techniques for obtaining sensitive information.

The publication will finally reveal what criticism the panel made, if any, about the pillars of the British energy structure, such as the police, the Murdochs media empire and others.

Five police investigations failed to produce a conviction for Morgans’s murder, and Met has admitted that corruption in his ranks erased the search for justice.

The trial panel also examined whether Freemasonry played any role in the matter. Several officers involved in the first investigation were part of the secret organization.

Rees and other suspects deny involvement in the murder and have received damages for the way Met prosecuted the case.

The Morgan case has been described as the real-life version of the hit television drama Line of Duty. Police program advisor worked on the Morgan case while a Detective Met on his anti-corruption command.