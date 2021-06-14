Indonesia warns COVID-19 cases may not peak until July when hospitals fill





Man reacts while receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine inside a public bus, used as a vaccination site for coronavirus (COVID-19), outside Madani Hospital in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia, June 10, 2021. Photo taken on June 10, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

Indonesia expects a new wave of coronavirus infections to peak in early July, as the highly transmissible delta variant becomes more dominant in some areas and with the occupation of hospitals in Jakarta reaching 75%, officials said. COVID-19 infections in the fourth most populous country in the world have been on the rise in recent weeks since the end of the Muslim fasting month, when millions violated restrictions on traveling through the archipelago. The delta variant was now “more prevalent” in areas like Jakarta and other parts of Java, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said at a news conference Monday. At least 60 cases of the variant were discovered in Kudus, Central Java, where hospitals were more than 90% full, said Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for the country’s COVID-19 task force. On Sunday, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said hospital occupancy rates in the city of 10 million had reached 75% and infections had risen by 50% in the past week and if the situation worsens, authorities may need to consider restoring coronavirus limitations. “The capital needs extra attention,” Anies said in a statement posted on Facebook. “If the situation gets out of control, we will enter an acute phase.” Authorities plan to increase hospital capacity by 40% in Jakarta, while hotels will be turned into isolation centers, Economy Ministry chief Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday. Indonesia has officially reported more than 1.9 million coronavirus infections and 53,116 deaths although recent seroprevalence studies show that the true prevalence rate may be 30 times higher. Read more On Sunday, Indonesia registered almost 10,000 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number since February. The low rate of testing, contact tracing and genomic sequencing have made it more difficult to determine to what extent new variants can cause new infections, but epidemiologists say it is likely to be an important contributing factor. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

