Rajasthan Govt will launch an electronic auction at Sand Mine to be used for the Ram temple

The Rajasthan government will soon launch an online auction of a special variety of sandstone, much sought after by builders, including those building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, located in Bansi Paharpur area of ​​Bharatpur. A state government official on Sunday said the placement of mining blocks at auction became possible after the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment gave an approval in principle for the conversion of 398 hectares of land at Bandh Baretha Wildlife Sanctuary for sandstone extraction. . About 70 mining blocks will soon be developed in the area for the pink sandstone mining which is expected to generate revenue of Rs 500 crore for the state government, said Chief Secretary General (ACS) Mining and Petroleum Subodh Agrawal. This would enable legal mining in the area and sandstone would be made available to the Ram temple in Ayodhya through legal channels, he said.

The mine was officially banned in the area in 2016 but illegal operations continued and Bansi Paharpur pink sandstone was available on the gray market. The special pink sandstone is highly sought after by builders, including those who build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Dholpur variant of the stone is said to not match the Bansi Paharpur stone. Agrawal said that due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Bansi Paharpur mining area was marked outside the Wildlife Sanctuary area in March last year.

He said the permit to divert the 398-hectare Bansi Paharpur area was issued by the Ministry of Forestry, Environment and Climate on June 11th. ACS said that with the start of mining legal activities in the area, thousands of people will receive direct and indirect employment. At the state level, the proposal to allow the special mining sandstone was cleared by a standing committee of the Rajasthan Wildlife Board in February. Authorities in Congress-led Rajasthan had denied then that the move had to do with the Ram temple in specifically. But the leader of Vishaa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya Triloki Nath Pandey had approved the reports that this technical problem is now being solved.

Thousands of tons of pink sandstone mined in Bansi Paharpur have been supplied to the temple over the years, but much more is needed, he had said. There were concerns in Ayodhya that supplies of this stone with a unique pink hue would dry out.

The stone supply took a hit after the Bharatpur administration seized 25 trucks loaded with illegally mined pink sandstone last September.

