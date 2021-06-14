International
A new popular luxury travel fashion: yacht
Dubai gained a reputation for delivering luxury to those who had cash years ago, but amid the covid-19 pandemic, a new mode of travel has become popular, yachts.
“It ‘s more private, you’re alone with family and friends, and it’ s the ideal walk during a pandemic,” said Nada Naeem, a 36 – year – old Saudi citizen living in Dubai.
Read also: What pandemic? General Y is emerging from luxury
Dozens of white yachts are seen daily roaring through the bays, canals and islands of the emirates, while others are anchored along the coast in Gulf waters overlooking the skyline of multi-storey towers.
“You feel like you can breathe,” Naeem said, adding that she had not left Dubai since the pandemic began last year. “Like you traveled.”
Unlike so many parts of the world, Dubai opened its doors to tourists just months after the coronavirus pandemic spread last year.
Life in the Gulf Emirate, one of the first destinations to welcome visitors last July, returned to normal, with restaurants and hotels in operation and beaches open to the public.
The UAE, made up of seven Emirates, including Dubai, launched an energetic vaccination machine with some of the highest inoculation rates worldwide, and continues to enforce strict rules for wearing masks and social distance.
But some fear overseas travel and be wary of crowded places where the risk of catching covid-19 is highest.
‘Safe and secure’
For those who can afford the price, yachts are seen as a safer bet.
“When they eased the blockage … people preferred something safe and secure with regulations,” said Mohammed al-Sayyed, manager of charter company Royal Star Yachts.
“We are providing them with the right customer service, following all the rules, repairing the yacht.”
For now, yachts are allowed to operate at 70% capacity.
The company has a fleet that includes a 141-meter (42-meter) yacht capable of accommodating 80 full-capacity passengers if you can afford the $ 4,900 price for a three-hour ride.
Charter companies said they have seen increased interest in the yacht as coronavirus measures have eased, especially among those who want to spend time with friends and family.
“People want to do anything on the visit, by sailing,” said Sayyed, who has been in the yacht industry for eight years. “They want to rest.”
The cheapest yachts to hire include the company’s 90-foot Big Daddy, capable of carrying 65 people normally, at $ 1,225 for three hours, down to smaller boats.
Some in Dubai said that when the price was split between a group, the cost was not as steep as it seemed at first.
“It could actually be more affordable than a comprehensive lunch at a restaurant,” Naeem said.
And while some groups have been destroyed by the authorities by breaking the rules and hitting with fat fines, most excursions take place normally.
Sayyed insisted that his company follows all the rules and that even on the most luxurious “party yachts”, there are still covid-19 regulations, including the need for passengers to socially distance themselves from each other and wear masks.
‘Beach-to-boat tickets’
Dubai, known for its skyscrapers and mega-projects, boasts the most diverse economy in the oil-dependent Gulf region and has built a reputation as a financial, commercial and tourist hub.
Tourism, which attracted about 16 million visitors a year before the coronavirus hit, took a sharp decline in the first months of the pandemic.
But a flood of arrivals since the beginning of the year has regenerated the industry and helped many business activities recover.
Other yacht charter companies report an increase in rental demand in recent months.
And being out to sea does not mean that guests have to save food for drinks. Jet skis and speed boats are on standby, for an extra fee, to take orders and deliver food from shore to boats.
“Going by boat is as simple as being outside and away from foreigners, meeting only those you trust,” said Palestinian Jeelan Herz, who has lived in the UAE for more than 30 years. years.
“Alsoshte also something you can safely enjoy with the kids, go to the middle of the ocean, take part in water activities and do a nice dip.”
