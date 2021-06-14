The boy, 13, dies after getting into trouble on the river during the heat wave in the UK





A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into trouble in Clyde. Emergency services were called to the scene near Garrion Bridge, near Larkhall, South Lanarkshire at around 3.15pm on Sunday. The teenager pulled out of the river but police confirmed on Monday that he had died. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances for the death. The tragedy comes as temperatures rose across the country, with altitudes of 29C in some parts. Forecasters have said the South East could see record-breaking temperatures as the week begins.





Sunday saw the mercury rise to 27.9C at Heathrow Airport, with sun seekers heading to the country’s beaches and parks. And the photos showed thousands in pub gardens and fan parks enjoying the heat as England beat Croatia at EURO 2020. The hottest day of the year came on June 2, when 28.3C was recorded in Northolt, London. And the Met Office is forecasting even higher temperatures as the third week of the month begins – though the rain is also on track. Posting on Twitter, the Met Office said: “Monday will remain hot in the southeast with a height of 29C. “Although it will be a cooler day for many northern points.”



The Mirror Newsletter brings you the latest news, exciting showbiz and TV stories, sports updates and essential political information. The newsletter is emailed the first thing every morning, at 12 noon and every evening. Do not miss any moment by subscribing to our newsletter here. But as temperatures will remain high as the week progresses, the threat of a storm begins to emerge from Wednesday. Forecaster Marco Petagna said: Very warm but increasingly humid volatile air will arrive in the UK in midweek.







