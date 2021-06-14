BJP criticizes Kerala Minister for supporting Ayesha Sulthana in fighting the insurgency issue





BJP in Kerala on Monday came out against State Education Minister V Sivankutty for promising support for filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana, against whom Lakshadweep police had recently cracked down on insurgency allegations over its alleged comment against the spread of COVID-19 in the archipelago . BJP Senior Leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan called the minister’s action “highly reprehensible” and “unconstitutional”. He said legal action had been taken against the filmmaker for her remark that allegedly disrupted the harmony and municipal unity of the country. Sivankutty had told her by phone that she could save herself from Lakshadweep police if she met with him and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the BJP leader claimed. “It is unconstitutional for a minister holding a constitutional position to intervene in a case registered in another state,” Rajasekharan said. Accusing Sivankutty of the silence over corruption and alleged violence in his constituency Nemom, the BJP leader said the minister’s motive for supporting such persons was understandable. Senior CPI (M) chief and education minister Sivankutty last week had called Sulthana over the phone to express her solidarity with her in her fight against the alleged dictatorial and fascist policies of the Lakshadweep administrator.

“It is unconstitutional for a minister holding a constitutional position to intervene in a case registered in another state.” – BJP Senior Leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan In a statement issued later, the minister had said that Sulthana was not alone in her struggle and the entire democratic community of the country was with her. Meanwhile, criticizing Lakshadweep police for cracking down on the charge of insurrection against the filmmaker, State Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh has said the roof court had already ruled that only actions that cause violence or public disorder fall within the scope of 124-A. “International law and civil society consider freedom of expression to be essential. At this time Ayesha Sulthana was accused of treason for making a remark against the Lakshadweep administrator during a televised discussion,” he said in a Facebook post. Stating that it was time to redefine ‘patriotism’ and ‘insurgency’, Rajesh said true patriots could not accept that 124-A, an instrument of colonial repression, was still being imposed on the people of a country, years after it had been made. independent Lakshadweep police last week had reserved Ayesha Sulthana for insurgency allegations following a complaint by a BJP leader that she was spreading false news about the spread of COVID-19 in union territory during a televised debate. The complaint was filed by BJP Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader. Sulthana greets from Chetiath Island in Lakshadweep. According to the FIR filed by Kavaratti police, a case under Articles 124 A (insurrection) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Criminal Code has been registered against the filmmaker. In his complaint filed with Kavaratti police on Wednesday, Khader said Sulthana, during a debate on a Malayalam TV channel, had claimed that the Central government used biological weapons to spread COVID-19 in Lakshadweep. Lakshadweep has witnessed protests from various political parties since the administration began implementing reform measures on the islands.

