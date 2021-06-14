No race to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival once again between Covid-19 curbs, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – For the second year in a row, dragon boatmen will not be operating in Bedoku Reservoir during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Like last year, Covid-19 safe management measures have left the race in the race.

In previous years, the two-day celebration attracted over 3,000 participants and supporters each year from more than 120 affiliated teams of the Singapore Dragon Association (SDBA).

The festival, also known as the Dumpling Festival or Duan Wu Jie, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, which falls on Monday (June 14) this year.

Due to Covid-19, SDBA said it was unable to hold any large-scale commemorative events.

The minimum number of people needed to sail in a boat with 12 crews is five.

But phase two security measures only allow two people in a sub-group.

Ms. Apple Huang, vice president of publicity and promotion at SDBA, said this is the second year in a row that the association had to cancel its annual flagship event.

But she noted that the dragon boat community had become more united during the pandemic.

“We value every opportunity to train and compete. When the situation does not allow it, as now, we do our part to fight the virus by getting vaccinated and staying home.”

Ms. Huang said SDBA is using its Facebook and Instagram pages to spread the word about the origins of the festival and the rise of dragon walking as a sport and recreational activity here.

The Dragon Boat Festival commemorates the life of Qu Yuan, a third-century poet and political figure in the state of Chu in ancient China.

He drowned in the river after capturing the capital of his country.

Dragon boat races are said to have originated from the locals’ search for his body.

When they did not find him, they sought to protect his body by hitting the water with their barrels and beating the drums to scare away evil spirits.

They also threw rice lumps into the river to prevent his body from being eaten by the fish, which became the origin of the rice noodles.

Separately, President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in Facebook posts on Monday that while dragon boat races have been canceled due to Covid-19, Singaporeans can still celebrate the festival by enjoying dumplings and spending time with family and friends at home during the June holidays.

Ms. Halimah added that she received some halal cakes from her friends last week that she and her family enjoyed immensely.

“I’m glad I can enjoy a little bit of Chinese culture every year,” she said.

Prime Minister Lee said: “Whether you have made your own back chang at home, or bought some to support your favorite retailer, stay safe and keep an eye on each other, even when we go to the ‘new normal’.

“Things are not the same yet, but together, we are moving in the right direction.”