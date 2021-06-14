Ampio Pharmaceuticals to be presented at the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers 2021 Annual Meeting and Expo





ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Abundant pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced details on the presentation of the Company poster, “Separation from one to multiple production platforms for treat COVID “, being given in Annual meeting and exhibition of the International Association of Pharmaceutical Engineers 2021 IN Boston, Massachusetts from November 1rr in 3the third, 2021. The ISPE 2021 Annual Meeting and Expo will include an educational agenda focused on the latest innovative developments in the supply chain, operations, equipment, devices, information systems, product development, production systems, quality systems and regulatory guidelines. . The presentation of Ampio, entitled “Structure from one to multiple production platforms to address COVID”, is planned for Tuesday 2 November 2021, nga From 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET and will take place during the Agile Innovation in Lifesciences Development and Manufacturing session track. The presentation highlights the innovative work of Ampio which has significantly and rapidly expanded the capabilities of its wholly owned proprietary drug manufacturing facility, which was initially focused on producing 4 cc bottles of its Ampion platform immunomodulatory drug for intra-articular injections in patients with knee osteoarthritis. In less than 4 months, the production facility was reprogrammed to produce Ampion packaged products to be administered clinically in doses more than ten times higher, either intravenously (IV) in, or inhaled by, patients who suffer from acute respiratory distress due to COVID-19. During the presentation, changes in the production process as well as modifications in the filling process will be further detailed. In addition, the presentation will also discuss the path that ultimately led to Ampio’s art-level production ability to support multiple Ampion drug delivery configurations (intra-articular injection, IV, inhalation) using modular cleaning rooms, minimal fixed equipment and flexible production arrangements using single-use closed systems in the original model. For more details on the ISPE 2021 Annual Meeting and Expo and the presentation time of Ampio, visit: https://ispe.org/conferences/2021-annual-meeting-expo About Ampio Pharmaceuticals Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on advancing immunology-based therapies to treat widespread inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio’s flagship drug, Ampion, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio of intellectual property protection that extends until 2035 and will qualify for the FDA’s 12-year market exclusivity after approval as a new biology under the price competition of Biology and Innovation Act (BPCIA). Statement ahead Ampio’s statements in this press release, which are not a historical fact and which relate to future plans or events, are far-sighted statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Judicial Reform Act. identify with the use of words such as “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict” and similar expressions. These future statements include statements regarding Ampio’s expectations regarding Ampion and its classification, as well as those related to regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, Biological License Application (“BLA”), Ampio’s ability to enter into partnership agreements, clinical trials and decisions, and changes in business conditions and related events, the ability to obtain regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion can be used to treat COVID-19-induced ARDS, all of these are naturally subject to various risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties included include those detailed from time to time in Ampio’s registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Ampio Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. with Value and Exchange. Ampio assumes no obligation to review or update these future statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Media contact

Katie Kennedy

[email protected]

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

