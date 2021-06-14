Malaysian Court Rejects Najibs’ Offer to Stop Bankruptcy Order





Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak faltered in his attempt to seek a high court to stop bankruptcy proceedings against him for failing to pay a tax bill totaling 1.74 billion ringgit ($ 420 million). Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Ahmad Bache on Monday rejected Najib’s request for a stay of execution, according to an email exchange between the court and the parties concerned. Separately, the appellate court will hear Najib’s prayer on June 16, according to his lawyer Farhan Shafee. The verdict is a blow to Najib, who was hit with a bankruptcy notice in April just as he began his appeal against him sentence last year on charges in a case involving millions he received from a troubled former 1MDB state fund unit. Court of Malaysia decided in 2020 that the former leader should pay 1.69 billion ringgit in taxes, a bill he has opposed. READ: How the Pandemic Keeps Malaysian Politics Irregular: Getting Quick Being bankrupt meant Najib would lose his parliamentary seat and be unfit to run for party polls and national elections. This would be an aid to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who has been criticized by Najib despite the National Organization of Malaysia, a party to which Najib belongs, being part of the ruling administration. If Najib is disqualified as an election candidate before his imprisonment, Muhyiddin will “weaken hostile factions in UMNO,” said political analyst Wong Chin Huat. Muhyiddin could even claim to accomplish what he and former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad decided to do when they joined forces in the last election to oust Najib, he added. READ: Manufacturer of ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Appointed with $ 250 million 1MDB suit Najib has said the “tyrannical” tax imposed on him has no merit and had sought a residence order. The issue relates to the 3 billion ringgit placed in an account under his name when he was prime minister who was used to receive donations for corporate social responsibility and political purposes, he added. UMNO has said it will end its current ties with Muhyidd as soon as the next general election is called. The party abruptly returned to power in March last year by joining a coalition led by Muhyiddin, which secured a slim majority following the sudden resignation of its predecessor Mahathir Mohamad. (Adds comment in the fifth paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos