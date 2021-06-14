The Saskatchewan RCMP files murder charges in the officer’s murder

A man and woman from Winnipeg are facing a number of charges including murder after murder after an RCMP officer was killed on duty Saturday morning in Wolseley, Sask.

Wolseley is about 100 miles east of Regina.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, also face charges of failing to stop after a fatal accident, stealing a vehicle and possessing stolen property over $ 5,000.

Traverse faces an additional charge of enterprise misconduct for leaving Manitoba.

Pagee is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of enterprise for possession of a controlled substance.

The Saskatchewan RCMP released more details and a detailed chronology about the incident in a statement Sunday evening.

The Indian Head Detachment RCMP received a complaint around 7 a.m. that a stolen white truck was in the town of Wolseley, Sask., And Const. Shelby Patton was sent to check it out.

















Patton found the truck in Wolseley at 7:50 a.m. and pulled it over Sherbrooke Road near the Front Street intersection.

The RCMP claims that while he was out of his vehicle, Patton was hit and killed by the truck.

The Indian RCMP chief received an urgent delivery at 7:56 a.m. that an officer had been hit by a vehicle and was under cardiac arrest. Members of the public at the scene performed first aid until EMS and police arrived.

Patton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Shelby Patton, 26, identified as Saskatchewan RCMP officer killed on duty

A farmer near Odessa, Sask., Called 911 at 8:38 a.m. The farmer said the individuals in the white truck had been on the farm and reported the theft of a truck.

Police searched the area for the two stolen trucks and found them.

Police discovered the white truck stuck in the mud of a field near Francis, Sask., About a mile away from the abandoned farmer’s truck.

Police say the suspects were arrested without incident just before 10 a.m. RCMP officers from various detachments nearby, the Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team and a police dog all assisted in the arrest.

Police added in the statement sent late Sunday night that the scenes in Wolseley and Francis have been reviewed, processed and have now been released.

Traverse and Pagee remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Regina District Court on Monday at 9:30 p.m.

RCMP created an email address, [email protected], for those wishing to send messages of support or condolences to Konst’s family, friends and associates. Patton

We have received a flurry of messages of support and consolation in person, in writing and on social media from across Canada and beyond, ”said Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant Commissioner, Commanding Officer, Saskatchewan RCMP.

“These messages help us during this difficult time. I would like to thank all those who took the time to tell us that they share our grief. Our thoughts remain with Konst’s family, friends, colleagues and community. Patton “.

RCMP is warning the public about what they are calling a fraudulent GoFundMe site created on behalf of Patton.

RCMP requires the public not to donate money to the account, organized under the name Sam Joseph. The organizer claims to be a friend of Patton, but RCMP says they have been informed by the Patton family that the site is fraudulent.

RCMP says they have also advised the fundraising platform that the account is fraudulent.

The investigation into Patton’s death is ongoing. Investigators are trying to determine the location of the suspected vehicle in Wolseley before Patton’s arrival.

Anyone who may have seen a white Ford F250 truck Saturday morning in Wolseley can call Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.

















