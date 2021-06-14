International
The Saskatchewan RCMP files murder charges in the officer’s murder
A man and woman from Winnipeg are facing a number of charges including murder after murder after an RCMP officer was killed on duty Saturday morning in Wolseley, Sask.
Wolseley is about 100 miles east of Regina.
Read more:
Const. Shelby Patton, 26, identified as Saskatchewan RCMP officer killed on duty
Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, also face charges of failing to stop after a fatal accident, stealing a vehicle and possessing stolen property over $ 5,000.
Traverse faces an additional charge of enterprise misconduct for leaving Manitoba.
Pagee is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of enterprise for possession of a controlled substance.
The Saskatchewan RCMP released more details and a detailed chronology about the incident in a statement Sunday evening.
The Indian Head Detachment RCMP received a complaint around 7 a.m. that a stolen white truck was in the town of Wolseley, Sask., And Const. Shelby Patton was sent to check it out.
Saskatchewan officer killed during stolen truck traffic stop: RCMP
Patton found the truck in Wolseley at 7:50 a.m. and pulled it over Sherbrooke Road near the Front Street intersection.
The RCMP claims that while he was out of his vehicle, Patton was hit and killed by the truck.
The Indian RCMP chief received an urgent delivery at 7:56 a.m. that an officer had been hit by a vehicle and was under cardiac arrest. Members of the public at the scene performed first aid until EMS and police arrived.
Patton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trends
Navy chief apologizes for golf with Vance, describes move as public show of support ‘
Const. Shelby Patton, 26, identified as Saskatchewan RCMP officer killed on duty
A farmer near Odessa, Sask., Called 911 at 8:38 a.m. The farmer said the individuals in the white truck had been on the farm and reported the theft of a truck.
Police searched the area for the two stolen trucks and found them.
Police discovered the white truck stuck in the mud of a field near Francis, Sask., About a mile away from the abandoned farmer’s truck.
Read more:
Saskatchewan RCMP investigating the murder in Estevan of a 55-year-old man
Police say the suspects were arrested without incident just before 10 a.m. RCMP officers from various detachments nearby, the Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team and a police dog all assisted in the arrest.
Police added in the statement sent late Sunday night that the scenes in Wolseley and Francis have been reviewed, processed and have now been released.
Traverse and Pagee remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Regina District Court on Monday at 9:30 p.m.
Read more:
The RCMP is investigating the suspicious death in Yorkton, Sask. Nursing homes
RCMP created an email address, [email protected], for those wishing to send messages of support or condolences to Konst’s family, friends and associates. Patton
We have received a flurry of messages of support and consolation in person, in writing and on social media from across Canada and beyond, ”said Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant Commissioner, Commanding Officer, Saskatchewan RCMP.
“These messages help us during this difficult time. I would like to thank all those who took the time to tell us that they share our grief. Our thoughts remain with Konst’s family, friends, colleagues and community. Patton “.
Read more:
Calgary Police Officer joins grim list of members killed in the line of duty
RCMP is warning the public about what they are calling a fraudulent GoFundMe site created on behalf of Patton.
RCMP requires the public not to donate money to the account, organized under the name Sam Joseph. The organizer claims to be a friend of Patton, but RCMP says they have been informed by the Patton family that the site is fraudulent.
RCMP says they have also advised the fundraising platform that the account is fraudulent.
The investigation into Patton’s death is ongoing. Investigators are trying to determine the location of the suspected vehicle in Wolseley before Patton’s arrival.
Anyone who may have seen a white Ford F250 truck Saturday morning in Wolseley can call Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.
Const. Shelby Patton, 26, identified as Saskatchewan RCMP officer killed on duty
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]