No progress is expected from the first Biden-Erdogan meeting





US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss problematic bilateral ties Monday, including Ankara’s acquisition of Russian S-400 missiles, but there is little hope that they will resolve any of the few NATO-splitting disputes. The two leaders will hold their first face-to-face talks since Biden took office in January, on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels. Turkey has the second largest Western alliance after the United States, but disputes over Syria, human rights, the treatment of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, and tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have strained their ties. As president, Biden has recognized the 1915 Armenian Genocide as genocide and stepped up criticism of Turkey’s human rights, adopting a colder tone toward Erdogan than his predecessor Donald Trump. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the two leaders would also touch on Afghanistan, Libya and China. “They will talk about political and economic issues that are more challenging … that have been challenges in our relations, including human rights issues,” Sullivan told reporters arriving in Brussels late Sunday. Before the start of the summit, Erdogan met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Ankara and Paris have recently been at loggerheads over Syria, Libya and Turkish criticism of the fight against what Macron calls Islamic separatism, among other issues. Macron and Erdogan discussed working together in Libya and Syria as the French president said his country and its secular laws respected all religions, including Islam. Leaving Turkey, Erdogan said he expected Biden to take an “unconditional approach” to move on from the problems of the past. “Turkey is not every country, it is an ally. We are two NATO allies,” he told reporters. “There are many issues related to the defense industry that were left on the table. The most important of them is the F-35 issue,” Erdogan said of Washington’s decision to remove Turkey from a fighter jet program. One area where Erdogan hopes to show a central Turkish role in the NATO alliance is in Afghanistan, where Turkey has offered to guard and operate Kabul airport to secure entry into the country following the US-induced withdrawal from NATO. But with so many points of contention, hopes for any substantial progress in strained relationships are slim. While both sides are expected to pursue a pragmatic commitment and neither is interested in a showdown, the meeting will not provide Erdogan with any meaningful dividends, consulting Teneo said in a note before the talks. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

