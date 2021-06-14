International
Your company vowed to reduce its carbon footprint. Now What?
But while such ambitious goals are important, they can leave leaders unsure of where to start. The good news is that nature can already act as a carbon sink to remove emissions from the atmosphere. Companies can take five steps: reduce deforestation; invest in land restoration; support the shift to more plant-intensive diets; invest in sustainable agricultural projects; and advocate for an environmentally friendly policy by governments.
One in five of the worlds, the 2,000 largest publicly listed companies are now committed to a net-zero emission target, which means that by 2050 they will produce emissions close to zero and offset the remainder. But while such ambitious goals are important, they can leave leaders unsure of where to start. Simply put, the world needs to reduce annual emissions from current ones 57 gigatons of CO2 to zero.
The good news is that the natural world already has many ways to reduce carbon in the atmosphere available today, and companies can start with these proven methods of turning nature into a carbon sink. In total, nature can bring about 30% reduction in necessary emissions. Here are five influential ways companies can incorporate nature into their climate plans.
Reduce deforestation.
Eliminating deforestation from supply chains and helping suppliers take action is an immediate and effective action that companies can take to reduce their contribution to nature-driven climate change. If the private sector works with governments to achieve zero deforestation by 2030, we can avoid 3.6 Gt of emissions per year according to conservative estimates, more than it emits from fossil fuels each year from the EU.
Many emissions occur outside the commercial value chains through activities like existing agriculture and natural disasters like forest fires. Recently started $ 1 billion Reduce emissions by accelerating the Forest Finance Coalition (LEAF) gives companies a mechanism to go beyond their supply chains and provide a financial incentive for governments to manage land more sustainably. This enables companies to demonstrate a new kind of corporate climate management, strengthening climate action by completing rigorous domestic emission reduction plans.
Companies can also join platforms as well Tropical Forest Alliance AND Positive Consumer Goods Forum Forest Coalition to give greater influence by taking collective action across entire landscapes.
Increased carbon emissions by restoring soil.
We both need to rapidly reduce carbon dioxide emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere on a scale. Companies can do this by helping restore the health of degraded forests by planting trees along with crops in agricultural fields or restoring peat lands. These activities are attractive because of the co-benefits they bring, such as employment opportunities for local communities, preserving biodiversity by re-establishing wildlife corridors, or improving water and soil quality within watersheds as ecosystems return to health. . This can remove 3.1 Gt of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Companies can find guidance on how to invest in a variety of ways, including carbon offsets, through initiatives like the Natural Climate Alliance, led by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.
Support shifting to more plant-intensive diets.
Agriculture and especially the meat industry is increasingly recognized as one of the most difficult sectors to reduce emissions. Consumers have a big role to play by shifting towards more plant-based diets. Companies can support this by developing their own product range.
A recent report by the EAT Lancet Commission suggests doubling our consumption of healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables and legumes while halving red meat consumption could reduce the emissions of our current food systems by 4.8 Gt per year up to 2050.
Invest in more sustainable farming practices.
We also need to change the way food is grown using more regenerative practices, less fertilizer and reduced emissions from livestock. This can be achieved by increasing the use of covered crops, reducing our dependence on fossil fuel-based fertilizers, changing irrigation practices in rice production, and improving livestock feed. Collectively these actions could reduce emissions by 1 Gt per year by 2030.
These actions could save a quarter of direct agricultural emissions, but require investments of $ 300- $ 350 billion a year by 2030. Companies need to start investing now, for example in more R&D to identify undiscovered routes for the decarbonization of agriculture and the creation of new markets.
Advocate for nature-friendly policy.
With the next UN meeting on biodiversity in October ahead of COP26, it is important for business to support policy to drive greater action for both nature and climate. Companies can show their support for nature policy through Business for Nature and give governments the confidence to introduce incentives and regulations to enable a rapid transition to new approaches to nature.
There is a clear imperative for companies to invest in nature now, both to help achieve climate goals and to create a positive future for nature. This will also improve the resilience and resilience of supply chains and raw material resources while improving rural livelihoods.
Its time is for companies to move ahead of the curve and invest in nature now.
