Putin rejects criticism of piracy and internal crackdown ahead of Biden meeting

MOSC President Russian President Vladimir Putin denied ordering a coup against political rival Alexei Navalny, but in an exclusive interview with NBC News he did not guarantee that the jailed Kremlin critic, who survived being poisoned with a nerve agent, would come out alive from prison.

“Look, such decisions in this country are not made by the president,” Putin said.

This was one of the striking moments in Putin’s first interview in three years with an American news organization, days before his meeting with President Joe Biden in Geneva.

Recalling that Navalny was not just a prisoner, Putin replied, “He will not be treated worse than anyone else.”

Putin spoke for nearly an hour and a half as Biden met with leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, from which Russia was suspended in 2014 after annexing the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Check out more from NBC News’ exclusive interview with Vladimir Putin on tODAY, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC and News Now

Relations between the US and Russia are at their worst in decades, weakened by a string of Moscow-linked cyberattacks, as well as a long list of old complaints, chief among them, about Russia’s interference in the election. of the US 2016 and 2020. On Sunday, Biden said he agreed with Putin’s assessment that US-Russia relations had reached a low point.

Putin showed defiance of the challenge when asked if it was a “coincidence” that several other political rivals had been killed in recent years. NBC News

Putin said U.S. claims that Russian hackers or the government itself were behind cyberattacks in the U.S. were “farce,” and he challenged NBC News, and implying the U.S. government, to produce evidence that the Russians were involved.

“We are accused of all sorts of things,” he said. “Election interference, cyberattacks and so on. And not once, not once, not once, did they try to produce any kind of evidence or proof. Just baseless allegations.”

Most recently in April, Biden blacklisted six Russian technology companies offering support for Putin’s cyber-intelligence program, along with dozens of other Russian entities and individuals to “carry out government-led efforts.” to influence the 2020 US presidential election, and other acts of disinformation and interference. “

Putin also reiterated his call for the United States and Russia to join forces to fight cybercrime, saying “it is our great hope that we will be able to establish this process with our US partners.”

it proposed an online reboot with Washington last year when Donald Trump was still president, but some in the US rejected his efforts as insincere.

Download NBC News app for news and policies

Throughout the interview, Putin relied on the Kremlin’s time-tested strategy to divert criticism by pointing to America’s failures, suggesting that criticism from the West was hypocritical because every country, including Russia and the US, acts in its own self-interest. .

Then-Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March 2011. Alexei Druzhinin / Pishinë through the AP file

Asked about Biden’s criticism that Russia had added to global instability, he accused the US of doing the same in Libya, Afghanistan and Syria. And the Russians are not hitting domestic dissent, he said, more than the United States is doing with its laws against foreign agents.

He even noted the arrests of hundreds of suspects in the US Capitol riots and the death of a protester as proof that the US also targets its citizens for their political views, just as Russia is accused of stifling dissent. . (The FBI has arrested people for violence at government headquarters in Washington, rather than for their political views.)

“We have a saying: ‘Do not be angry at the mirror if you are ugly,'” he said. “It has nothing to do with you personally. But if someone blames us for something, what I say is, why not look at yourself? “You will see yourself in the mirror, not us.”

Putin showed defiance of the challenge when asked if it was a “coincidence” that several other political rivals had been killed in recent years.

“We do not have this kind of habit of killing anyone,” Putin said when asked if he ordered Navalny to be killed.

However, Kremlin observers say Russia’s security services have acted with impunity both at home and abroad.

Biden has said that the Kremlin is him the greatest threat for America’s security and alliances. He has made it clear that he sees on his first trip as president a chance to gather allies around the cause of liberal democracy against the authoritarian threat of Russia and China.

More than once, Biden has shown how he told Putin in his face that he “had no soul” during a visit to the Kremlin in 2011 when he was vice president.

“I do not remember this particular part of our conversations,” Putin said when asked about characterization.

Asked what he thought of Biden, Putin said he was a professional and suggested he could work with him.

“He has spent virtually his entire adult age in politics,” he said.

Then President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. File Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Putin had warm words for Trump, who was widely accused of collaborating with him. Following their July 2018 summit in Helsinki, Trump launched shock waves when he refused to take the side of US intelligence agencies over Putin’s denials of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Mr. Trump is an extraordinary individual, a talented individual. Otherwise he would not have become president of the United States,” Putin said. “He is a colorful individual.”

But he also stressed the need for “predictability and stability” in Russia’s relations with the United States, adding, “This is something we have not seen in recent years.”

The extensive interview began with Putin denying the cut one Washington Post report that Russia was preparing to offer Iran an advanced satellite system that would enable Tehran to track military targets, including the remaining US troops in Iraq.

“It’s just fake news,” he said. “At least, I do not know anything about this kind of thing. Those who talk about it probably know more about it. It’s just stupid, rubbish.”

Putin later denied allegations made in Russia, including that he interfered in the US election and carried out cyber attacks.

“I’m surprised we have not yet been charged with provoking the Black Lives Matter movement,” he said.

Asked what he thought of the Black Lives Matter movement, Putin said, “There are several reasons for it.”

“We have always treated the African-American struggle for their rights with understanding,” said Putin, who added that he could not approve of any “extreme” behavior on the part of the movement.

Putin is often accused of stifling dissent in Russia by calling serious political opponents and anti-Kremlin parties “extremists” and using government-friendly courts to imprison rivals like Navalny for fabricated corruption and other charges.

“You are presenting it as dissent and intolerance towards dissent in Russia,” he said. “We see it quite differently.”

He then split into January 6 attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob determined to stop counting electoral votes in Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. The Senate was evacuated, and then-Vice President Mike Pence and other officials rushed to safety. Several people were killed, including a Capitol Police officer.

Putin suggested that about 500 suspected rioters arrested would be subjected to “political persecution.”

“Did you order the murder of the woman who entered Congress and who was shot and killed by a police officer?” he said, referring to Ashley Babbitt, one of the protesters. “Did you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering Congress? And they did not go there to steal a laptop. They came with political demands.”

Babbitt, 35, was an Air Force veteran and ardent supporter of Trump. No charges have been filed against the Capitol police officer who pulled the trigger.

The laptop Putin was referring to was taken from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The FBI has said a suspected insurgent planned to sell it to Russian intelligence.

The fate of two Americans jailed in Russia, former Marine Trevor Reed and Michigan corporate executive Paul Whelan, will be on the agenda when Biden and Putin meet on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said over the weekend. Putin also suggested he was open to a possible prisoner exchange.

Asked about the imprisoned men, Putin said Reed was a “troublemaker” and a “drunk” who “confronted him and started a war.” Reed is serving a nine-year sentence for hitting a Russian police officer in 2019, a charge the US ambassador to Russia has called “soft”.

Whelan, who also once served in the Marines, was convicted last year of spying on a charge he denied and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Moving to Belarus, Putin insisted he had no prior knowledge that the country’s ousted president, Alexander Lukashenko, would catch an opposition journalist using a ruse to force his plane to make an emergency landing in the capital, Minsk.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, from the right, shakes hands with Vice President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow on March 10, 2011. File Alexander Natruskin / Reuters

He also denied that Russia was planning to end cooperation with the US in space, one of their last areas of common interest, despite threat by his head of the space agency to withdraw from the International Space Station project.

“I think you just misunderstood,” Putin said. “We are interested in continuing to work with the US in this regard and will continue to do so if our US partners do not refuse to do so.”

And when asked about the recent movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border that have raised fears of an invasion, Putin said Russia was conducting military exercises on its territory.

Tha ai niton routinely conducts military exercises near the Russian border and referred to US military exercises in Alaska, which he said were close to Russian territory.

“Imagine sending our troops close to your borders,” Putin said. “What would be your answer?”

Keir Simmons, Matt Bodner and Tatyana Chistikova reported from Moscow; Yuliya Talmazan and Laura Saravia from London; and Corky Siemaszko from New York.