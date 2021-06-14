International
Finland works hard to remain the happiest country in the world News, Sports, Work
The United Nations has named Finland the happiest country in the world for the fourth year in a row. Finland’s excellent education system is one of the reasons for its success. However, I am focusing on another important factor that makes Finland the happiest country in the world. That factor is the Finnish police, which is very responsible for making Finland the sixth safest country in the world.
The timing of this topic could not have been better. On Monday, the FBI, DEA, Europol and local police forces from 16 different countries conducted the largest ever law enforcement operation against encrypted communications. Law enforcement agencies developed a coded equipment company, ANOM, which became an extremely popular means of communication for over 300 criminal unions. The 27 million messages received led to the arrest of 800 suspects, the seizure of 32 tonnes of drugs, 250 firearms, 55 luxury vehicles and $ 48 million in various currencies and cryptocurrencies worldwide.
Finland was just one of those countries involved in this international operation. Given how safe Finland is, this was extremely unusual. Almost 100 of the arrested suspects came from Finland. Finnish authorities seized dozens of weapons, 500 kilograms of drugs and hundreds of thousands of euros in cash. In addition, the Finnish Police discovered 3D printers from my hometown, Tampere, that had been used to make weapons parts.
What makes this operation so rare, is the fact that organized crime is still at a fairly low level in Finland. Organized crime in Finland consists of about 70 groups and 750 members. A large proportion of these groups, about 80%, are drug-related. It has been difficult for the Finnish Police to prove some of the groups guilty of organized crime. This has been the case with motorcycle clubs like Outlaws MC, Hells Angels and Bandidos, which are originally from the United States.
When it comes to even more serious crimes, 57 negligent homicides and 33 homicides were committed in Finland last year. In addition, there were 36 attempted murders and 363 attempted murders.
The Finnish authorities think that COVID-19 has made the numbers higher than in previous years. When the bars closed, people started drinking at home and no one would intervene if a fight escalated. This is something that is really common in Finland, even without COVID-19. A typical Finnish murder or murder occurs under the influence, and the weapon of choice is a knife. The offender and the victim usually know each other, and both are middle-aged men. Unemployment and alcoholism are often associated with murder and homicide.
Despite the fact that murders and assassinations are not usually carried out with firearms, weapons are still quite popular in Finland. Statistics reveal that the firearms level in Finland, 32.4 per 100 people, is the 10th highest in the world and the fourth highest in Europe. But even though there are 1.5 million registered firearms and 600,000 license holders, the weapons are rarely intended for personal protection. Most firearms are owned by hunters, which is why pistols are not known. Therefore, it is easy to connect the dots between a typical murder weapon, a knife, and shooting incidents involving police. Between 2000 and 2019, only nine people were shot dead by Finnish Police. On the other hand, since 1998, only two police officers have been killed in the line of duty.
To me, it is interesting how Finland is the sixth safest country in the world. To be more specific, it is interesting how crimes such as homicides and homicides are so rare. Fear of long prison sentences is ultimately not the reason for this. A life sentence in Finland is approximately 14 years and four months, on average. So, perhaps the Finns, the happiest people in the world, have just figured out what it takes to live in harmony.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Roni Salmenkangas is a student athlete at Ferris State University, majoring in sports communication. For the most part, Ron’s stories focus on Finnish culture and people. He is completing his internship from Tampere, Finland.
