International
Biden and Erdogan meet as US sanctions hang over Turkey following Russia’s missile deal
Turkish President Tajip Erdogan
Francois Lenoir | Reuters
WASHINGTON President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the first face-to-face discussion between the two leaders after acknowledging a strained bilateral relationship.
The meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of the NATO summit, will be an opportunity for Biden and Erdogan to address the sharp issue of US sanctions on a Russian-made missile system.
Under the Counter-Terrorism Act, or CAATSA, any foreign government working with the Russian defense sector finds itself in the middle of U.S. economic sanctions.
In December, the Trump administration cracked down on CAATSA sanctions against Turkey after its NATO ally bought a multibillion-dollar Russian missile system. The S-400, a Russian mobile surface-to-air missile system, is said to pose a threat to the NATO alliance as well as the F-35, America’s most expensive weapons platform.
The move further fueled tensions between Washington and Ankara in the weeks leading up to Biden’s rise to the White House.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Sunday that Biden and Erdogan would discuss “issues in our bilateral relationship”, without specifically mentioning US sanctions.
Sullivan also said the two are expected to consult on a range of regional security issues, stretching from Syria to Libya in the eastern Mediterranean. He added that Biden will also have the opportunity to consult with his Turkish counterpart on how to oppose China and Russia.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets US President Joe Biden during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021.
Olivier Matthys | Reuters
When asked about the CAATSA sanctions imposed on Turkey, lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis described them as “calibrated” but also potentially challenging to lift.
“The sanctions that were imposed are a little more targeted,” explained Sanjay Mullick, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis who specializes in the International Trade firm and the National Security group.
“Here the focus was on licensing, technology and not so much on prohibitions in every financial transaction. The takeover is a bit more calibrated, although sanctioning a NATO ally is certainly significant,” he added.
“This is a step that is not usually seen in relations with such an ally partner, although in this case, perhaps prompted by Turkey’s engagement in activities that were contrary to previous US foreign policy decisions. , such as those set against Russia in 2017, “Abigail Cotterill, an adviser to Kirkland & Ellis’s International Trade and National Security Practices Group, told CNBC.
When asked about any potential for the Biden administration to lift the sanctions, the lawyers explained that unilateral action taken by the president may be impossible given the complexity of the case.
“Typically yes, the president can do and undo, or at least work with Congress to do and undo. This is a slightly more pronounced situation, where there may be less flexibility and less willingness, requiring a combination of legal authority and of course political will, “Mullick explained.
“We can expect to see at least some coordination, even if not required between the executive branch and Congress,” Cotterill added.
“This really fits into the broader context of US-Russia relations, and in a way, sanctions against Turkey, quote-quotation, were a derivative of the law, which established a mechanism for sanctioning anyone who meets the country if it engages.” in certain activities with certain sectors of the Russian defense, “Mullick said.
“And so Turkey happened to enter it consciously, without knowing it, I think consciously,” he added.
Makes a deal with the Kremlin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin last April.
Adem Altan | AFP | Getty Images
In 2017, Erdogan brokered a deal reportedly worth $ 2.5 billion with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the S-400 missile system. The S-400, the successor to the S-200 and S-300 missile systems, made its debut in 2007.
Compared to US systems, the Russian-made S-400 is believed to be capable of targeting a wider range of targets, over longer distances and against multiple threats simultaneously.
Despite warnings from the United States and other NATO allies, Turkey received the first battery of four missiles in July 2019. A week later,The United States cut off Turkey, a financial and manufacturing partner, from the F-35 program.
A Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system.
Sergei Malgavko | TASS through Getty Images
Due to Turkey’s withdrawal from the F-35 program, US defense giant Lockheed Martin offered aircraft that were originally planned to join Ankara’s arsenal for other customers.
In October, reports emerged that the Turkish military had begun testing the S-400 system. Both the Defense and State Departments condemned the apparent missile test off the coast of Turkey’s Black Sea.
“The United States has expressed to the Turkish Government, at the highest levels, that the purchase of Russian military systems such as the S-400 is unacceptable,” State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus wrote in that email statement at the time.
“The United States has been clear about our expectations that the S-400 system should not be operationalized,” she added.
An F-35 fighter jet is seen as Turkey takes delivery of its first F-35 fighter jet with a ceremony in Forth Worth, Texas, USA on June 21, 2018. Two such aircraft destined for Turkey will still not leave American soil.
Atilgan Ozdil | Anadolu Agency Getty Images
U.S. sanctions along with the forced departure of Turkey from a lucrative defense platform sent a strong message to other foreign governments given future arms deals with Russia.
“How the Biden administration handles the S-400 sanctions will set an important and consistent precedent,” explained Thomas Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“Our allies, partners and opponents have already witnessed the slow, deceptive and lukewarm imposition of CAATSA sanctions by the Trump administration. Deteriorating this story from further weakness would send an unfortunate signal to a host of other partners,” he said. said Karako CNBC.
