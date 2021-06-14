NATO searches for brain life

There are other points of tension. NATO allies have made no secret of their disappointment with Bidens’ decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan unconditionally by 9/11, for example. Many NATO members are also concerned about Turkey moving away from the alliance and democratic norms, making Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the focus of the day’s most important bilateral meetings, with Biden and also Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “It is no secret that we have big differences with Turkey,” Mitsotakis told France24.

However, his business is not all hyper-serious. The famous Manneken Pis war trophy in Brussels has a new outfit for this day .

If the G-7 was about China’s content, is it fair to say that the NATO summit is more about Russia’s content?

Anita Kumar, White House Correspondent and Associate Editor:

That’s right, Ryan. At least from a US perspective. NATO will address many issues in Afghanistan, cyber security, among others, but the focus will be on Russia and its aggression. Biden aides say the president will go to his meeting with Putin in a position of strength in part because he comes from NATO where he will seek advice and support for his meeting. At home, Biden is being criticized for holding the meeting now but the White House thinks it is a good time because it comes after NATO.

Rym Momtaz, senior correspondent, France:

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, does not see it that way. He told reporters this morning that he sees China everywhere: investing heavily in new military capabilities, including nuclear capabilities, and also more advanced weapons systems, adding that China is investing in cyberspace, we see them in Africa , in the Arctic, said Stoltenberg. We also see China investing heavily in our critical infrastructure and trying to control it. But he said this should not stop NATO members from constructive discussions on issues such as climate change and arms control.

Ryan Heath, author of Global Translations:

Today it has more to do with Russia than the G-7 summit. Russia is Europe’s largest neighbor and has invaded Ukraine, which wants to be a member of NATO and the EU. Many doubt that Belarus is next and the Baltic countries are afraid that they may be behind Belarus. When reading about the rise of cybercrime: you should not look away from the Kremlin to find out why.

How much will we hear about the infamous 2 percent target?

Nahal Toosi, foreign affairs correspondent:

I would think the United States would raise the issue of whether NATO members are spending 2 percent of GDP on defense more than they expect. It may be behind closed doors It will not be like Donald Trump’s years of very obvious complaints that, say, Germany owes US money, which is not how it works. But Biden and his aides are familiar with the fact that many NATO countries still do not meet the 2 percent threshold and the message it sends to the American public. Biden will commit to Article 5 (reciprocal self-defense provision) regardless, unlike Trump, who wavered behind him.

Kumar: I completely agree with Nahal. U.S. officials say Biden will raise the issue, but they will do so privately. As world leaders have begun to discover, Trump and Biden do not always agree on politics, sometimes over their own style. Biden has quickly turned policy-making and diplomacy back to normal, as most countries are accustomed to, and that means things will be said behind closed doors.

Andy Blatchford, Canada correspondent:

Count Canada among members of the alliance criticized by Trump at past NATO summits for not pumping a fairly large percentage of its GDP into military spending. (Trumps’s complaints created tension among leaders who may recall Trump calling Justin Trudeau two-faced at the 2019 summit after the prime ministers ‘hot moment.) Canadian insiders say they expect these years’ summit to be less about money and more about the future of the alliance after a challenging four-year period. This would be a relief for Ottawa. Expect Canada to also argue that it is significantly increasing its defense spending and its contributions to NATO. For example, the official says between 2014 and 2021, Canada expanded its permanent presence in NATO by more than 20 percent.

Hans von der Burchard, policy reporter, Brussels:

NATO civilian leadership sends a two-way message that NATO members should continue to invest more, but also that they are on the right track. Stoltenberg said this morning we now had seven years in a row defense spending across Europe and Canada, and I am also confident that NATO leaders will agree to invest more together, to meet the high level of our ambition.

What do you do to the delicate pivot of China that the NATO leadership is pushing?

David M. Herszenhorn, Brussels Chief Correspondent:

Needed is necessary. Against China, defense experts say, many European military would be utterly useless. European forces are not ready to fight with the equipment they have, analysts from the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank near the White House, wrote in a recent report. And the equipment they have is not good enough. These are big problems for any “pivot in China”, the report also went on to say that Europe lacks capabilities such as air supply for fighter jets, transport aircraft for troops and high-level reconnaissance and reconnaissance drones, which are all essential for remote military operations.

Heath: Stoltenberg is agile. He both sees the threat of China and knows that keeping the US close to and behind his back means trespassing on China. Biden and Stoltenberg will get their way in the end, but not without a fight. France does not believe NATO should expand its scope beyond its transatlantic founding mandate, while Eastern European and Baltic countries want the focus to remain on Russia. The best way to smooth it out would be to invest more everywhere. Fortunately, they were in an era of multibillion-dollar fiscal expansion.

What will other NATO members do for Turkey moving away from the alliance?

Toosi: When I asked people about this, Im told them that, for a variety of reasons, no one wants Turkey to leave NATO. But there are serious concerns about Ankara’s long-term prospects. If there is a creative way to resolve issues like what to do with the Russian-built Turkish S-400 air defense system (put it under joint US-Turkey custody?) This still seems far from reality. I am observing the role of Turkey in Afghanistan in particular. There are reports that Turkey is considering a bid to guard Kabul airport in exchange for the US releasing it for the S-400.

Kumar: Glad you mentioned Turkey, Ryan. It’s being overshadowed indeed by China and Russia, but when talking to current and former US officials they cite Turkey as one of the biggest issues facing NATO. The reason why Biden is holding a bilateral meeting with Erdogan on Monday. The two leaders have known each other for years but will be the first as presidents. It is likely to be a tense meeting because it comes after Biden enraged Turkey by declaring the Ottoman-era mass killings and expulsions of Armenians as genocide. Former presidents, including Barack Obama, avoided the term because they did not want to complicate relations with Turkey.

Thank you for joining us for this look at the NATO summit, go back to the events this afternoon.