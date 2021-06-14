Wienerschnitzel is looking for international franchising partners Franchise news

Why do we use your information?

Any information we collect from you can be used in one of the following ways: To personalize your experience (your information helps us better respond to your individual needs) To improve our website (we are constantly striving to improve our offerings) our website based on the information and feedback we receive from you) To improve customer service (your information helps us respond more effectively to your customer service requests and support needs) To process transactions, your information, whether public or private, will not be sold, exchanged, transferred, or given to any other enterprise for any reason without your express consent, except for the express purpose of delivering the requested product or service. To administer a contest, promotion, poll or other site feature To send periodic emails The email address you provide for order processing will only be used to send you information and updates relating to your order . Note: If at any time you wish to unsubscribe from receiving future emails, we include detailed unsubscription instructions at the end of each email.

HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOUR INFORMATION?

We enforce a range of security measures to protect the security of your personal information when you place an order or enter, submit or use your personal information. We offer the use of a secure server. All sensitive / credited information supplied is transmitted through Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology and then encrypted in the Payment gateway provider database only to be accessible by those authorized with special access rights. such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. After a transaction, your private information (credit cards, social security numbers, finances, etc.) will not be stored on our servers.

DO WE USE COOKIES?

Yes (Cookies) are small files that a site or service provider transfers to your computer on your hard disk through your Internet browser (if you allow it) that enables site systems or service providers to recognize and capture your browser. We use cookies to help us remember and process items in your shopping cart, understand and store your preferences for future visits, keep track of ads, and compile general information about site traffic and site interaction so that we can provide better site experiences and tools in the future.We can contract with third party service providers to help us better understand our visitors These service providers are not permitted to use the information collected on our behalf, except to assist us in conducting and improving our business.

DO WE DISCLOSE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THE FOREIGN PARTY?

We do not sell, trade, or otherwise transfer your personally identifiable information to foreign parties. This does not include trusted third parties who assist us in the operation of our website, our business or your service, as long as those parties agree to keep this information confidential. We may also release your information when we believe the release is appropriate to comply with the law, enforce our site policies, or protect the rights, property, or security of ourselves or others. However, personally identifiable information of visitors may be provided to other parties for marketing, advertising or other uses.

SIR THIRD PARTY LINKS

From time to time, in our sole discretion, we may include or offer third party products or services on our website. These third party sites have separate and independent privacy policies. We therefore have no responsibility or liability for the content and activities of these linked sites. However, we seek to protect the integrity of our site and welcome any feedback regarding these sites.

P COMMUNITY OF ACTION FOR THE PROTECTION OF PRIVACY CHILDREN ONLINE

We comply with the requirements of COPPA (Online Child Privacy Protection Act), we do not collect any information from anyone under the age of 13. Our website, products and services are all aimed at people who are at least 13 years old or older.

ONLY PRIVATE POLICY POLICY

This privacy policy applies only to information collected through our website and not to information collected offline.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Please also visit our Terms and Conditions section setting out the use, disclaimers and limitations of liability governing the use of our website at globalfranchisemagazine.com/terms-conditions

Your consent

By using our site, you agree to our online privacy policy.

CHANGES IN OUR POLICY FOR PRIVATE

If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on this page

CONTACT US

If you have any questions about this privacy policy, please contact us using the information below. All correspondence regarding the Website should be sent to: Global Franchise 21/23 Phoenix Court Hawkins Road Colchester Essex CO2 8JY Email: [email protected]