England infrastructure projects will be positive for nature, ministers promise | Biodiversity

The UK government has pledged to leave the environment in a better condition than we found it in response to a historic review of the economic importance of nature.

Major transport and energy infrastructure projects in England will have to provide a net profit for biodiversity, and the government said it would ensure that all new bilateral aid spending would not harm the natural world as part of an effort to secure a positive future of nature.

The commitments were part of the official response to the Dasgupta Lands review of so-called natural capital, which revealed that the planet is being extremely endangered by the economy failing to account for the environment, concluding that human development had come at a devastating cost to life.

The first of its kind Rating of 600 pages was commissioned by the UK Treasury in 2019 and undertaken by Prof. Sir Partha Dasgupta, an economist at Cambridge University. She called on governments to adopt an alternative form of national accounting to GDP, which includes the state of the natural world and the creation of new supranational organizations to protect the oceans, rainforests and other public goods.

In response, MB said the government he agreed with the central conclusion of the report that nature sustains human livelihood but failed to support key recommendations such as moving away from GDP, insisting that it remains an important indicator.

In addition to funding for public and private natural capital accounting schemes, the government said all major new national infrastructure projects in England, such as major transport and energy schemes, would have to have an overall positive effect. in nature. The government said it was also aiming to secure a net profit for biodiversity in the Crewe-Manchester extension of HS2.

The response was welcomed by several environmental NGOs but the RSPB said it was concerned that the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, had not signed the official government response, which was signed by Environment Secretary George Eustice and Treasury Debt Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

RSPBs chief executive Beccy Speight said: The Treasury showed foresight in the Dasgupta review order in 2019 and this response shows some really encouraging thoughts from them. However, two years in the chancellery clearly signaled that he rejects her findings by refusing to register in the governments response.

Efforts to green our economy are being undermined by a chancellor who does not seem to understand the basics: that you can not spend below the world’s natural capital and build volatile levels of nature’s debt, and still expect to have a plan thriving and functional ecosystems to pass on to your children.

A Treasury spokesman said: “Today’s response to the Dasgupta review is a clear demonstration of governments’ commitment to addressing biodiversity loss at home and abroad, and one that the chancellor fully supports.

On Sunday, the G7 summit ended with wealthy nations reconfirming their goals on the climate crisis and agreeing to protect and restore 30% of the natural world by 2030, but failed to secure the funds that experts say will be needed to achieve goals.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “If we want to realize the aspiration set out in Prof. Dasgupta’s historic review to balance humanity’s relationship with nature, then we need policies that will protect and increase the supply of our natural assets.

This is what lies at the heart of governments’ 25-year environmental plan, and our new measures to embed net biodiversity gains further into the core infrastructure planning system, through our environmental bill.

It is also behind our approach to future agricultural policy and other initiatives such as 3bn on climate change solutions that restore nature globally and our new law of due diligence to clean up our supply chains and help address of illegal deforestation.