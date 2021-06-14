STOMP, the international shock sensation, is coming to Clarksburg | WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Its time to feel the beating! The Harrison County Cultural Foundation and the Grand Robinson Center for the Performing Arts are proud to present STOMP, the international thriller, after its premiere in Clarksburg, West Virginia, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. This event was made possible by Barbara B. Highland Arts Fund.
From its inception as a street show in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
What is STOMP, you may ask? Performers create a rhythm from everything we can get our hands on that makes a sound, says co-founder / director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of beats, movements and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both domestic and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic group of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interaction of characters who communicate wordlessly through dance and drumming.
Hard-synchronized brooms become a comprehensive orchestra, eight Zippo lighters open and close to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles are struck and struck in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – dust buckets, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, tube caps – to fill the stage with an engaging and unique act that is often imitated but never copied.
STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by numerous accolades, numerous awards and commitments sold, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and an Emmy Award for their well-known HBO Stomp Out Loud appearances on TV, including the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony, the Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones) and the Mister Rogers Quarter.
“We are very excited to introduce the internationally renowned STOMP to the Grand Robinson Performing Arts Center through the generosity of the Barbara B. Highland Arts Foundation,” said Andy Walker, president of the Harrison County Cultural Foundation. It’s been a year and a half. challenging due to the pandemic, and so many have missed live arts events, so it is an honor to once again partner with RGPAC to bring a world-class show to Harrison County in a place where there is no one. “
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00 EST. Tickets are priced on three levels and range from $ 39, $ 55 and $ 69 in terms of proximity to the stage. There are two ways to get your tickets. Go online anytime at bileta.therobinsongrand.com or buy tickets by phone by calling (855) -773-6283 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
