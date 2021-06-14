International
Man and woman charged with murder with murder in Sask. RCMP Const. Shelby Patton
Saskatchewan RCMP Const. Shelby Pattonsayana devastated by the death of a young man who loved his job and his community.
Patton, who worked in the Indian Head detachment, was killed Saturday morning in Wolseley, Saskatchewan, after being hit by a stolen truck from Manitoba, officials said. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene and were later arrested.
His grandmother, Linda Patton, who spoke to CBC from Choiceland, Sask., On Sunday, said her entire family was devastated by the 26-year-old’s loss. She said he “was one of the best”.
“It’s also difficult because he was such a thoughtful person.”
Patton said she had not seen her nephew for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said she was receiving updates on his work and career from his parents.
She said the family is completely broken as a result of the loss, as Patton was a person who always put others first. “He was just that kind of person, I just can not say enough nice things about him,” she told Patton, who was from Yorkton, Sask.
Late Sunday, the RCMP announced that two suspects they had taken into custody earlier in the investigation have been charged.
Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, both from Winnipeg, countless charges including manslaughter, failure to stop following a fatal accident, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of property stolen over $ 5,000.
Both have been remanded in custody and will appear in Regina District Court Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. CST
‘Best type of person’
Linda Patton said her nephew loved his job with a passion, recalling how he was shining when he became a member of the RCMP after his graduation. She explained that her nephew would do everything for his community and those around him, with that desire to help making him a good fit for RCMP.
“He would not hurt anyone, this is the kind of person he was and he would do anything for you,” she said.
“To me, he’s the best. The best kind of person you can ever deal with.”
He just loved her and he loved her where she was working.-Linda Patton, grandmother of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton
Linda Patton said while it was always on her mind that something could happen to her nephew while on duty, she said the family “never, never thought it would happen.”
She said the RCMP is flying Patton’s parents to Regina from Stettler, Alta., While dealing with the loss.
The RCMP briefed the media Saturday night about the incident, calling it “an extremely tragic time” for the RCMP and the Patton family.
“Const. Patton’s family is also part of the RCMP family,” said Rhonda Blackmore, Saskatchewan RCMP’s commanding officer and assistant commissioner. “They have lost a husband, a son and a brother.”
Information from the RCMP indicated that Patton had served in the RCMP Indian Head detachment for the entirety of his service more than six years before his death.
“Such a tragedy shocks our entire RCMP family to the core, shore to shore,” Blackmore said. “Even though we wear a police uniform, we are regular people, going to work every day, just like everyone else.
“Today, Const. Patton will not come home doing his job protecting the public.”
Officials with the national police force also took the time to thank a civilian who tried to provide medical assistance to the officer until emergency responders arrived. Patton’s grandmother said the family also thanks the person who tried to save his life.
“I could not thank them enough,” she said.
The matter is now being addressed by the RCMP Unit for Major Crimes in the North with the help of various RCMP groups from across the province.
The mayor of Wolseley, where the incident took place, said the entire community was affected by the loss. Gerald Hill said the city is in a state of “complete shock and distrust” as a heavy police presence descended on the city after his death.
“That kind of thing doesn’t happen here,” Hill said.
The RCMP noted that farmers in the area were able to assist officers as they worked to apprehend the two suspects in the Francis area, Sask.
Blaine Muhr was one of them.
He said he explained the land placement to police, as he said he had a “gut feeling” about where the two could go because of his knowledge of trails and paths.
“There is a lot of shock,” he told those in the community.
LOOK | The RCMP officer was killed on duty in Saskatchewan:
“It ‘s always hard to believe that there are such people right on your doorstep.”
Muhr stressed that while he assisted the police in their search, it was the officers who were able to find the suspects and take them into custody, noting while the whole situation is “shocking”, he is happy that he can assist law enforcement.
“RCMP did an excellent job,” he said.
For Muhr, he said his thoughts were with the Patton family.
“I’m heartbroken for them,” he said. “Terribly awful. You can’t put it into words.”
As support for family and service continues to roll, RCMP is alerting the public to a GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of Konst. Patton they say is a hoax, advising them to avoid donating a Sam Joseph, or further sharing campaign information.
The RCMP is asking anyone who has information on the location of the suspected truck, a white Ford F250 pickup truck, in the community on Saturday before the incident that resulted in Konst. Patton’s death to overtake Indian Head RCMP.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]