Man and woman charged with murder with murder in Sask. RCMP Const. Shelby Patton

Saskatchewan RCMP Const. Shelby Pattonsayana devastated by the death of a young man who loved his job and his community.

Patton, who worked in the Indian Head detachment, was killed Saturday morning in Wolseley, Saskatchewan, after being hit by a stolen truck from Manitoba, officials said. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene and were later arrested.

His grandmother, Linda Patton, who spoke to CBC from Choiceland, Sask., On Sunday, said her entire family was devastated by the 26-year-old’s loss. She said he “was one of the best”.

“It’s also difficult because he was such a thoughtful person.”

Patton said she had not seen her nephew for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said she was receiving updates on his work and career from his parents.

She said the family is completely broken as a result of the loss, as Patton was a person who always put others first. “He was just that kind of person, I just can not say enough nice things about him,” she told Patton, who was from Yorkton, Sask.

Late Sunday, the RCMP announced that two suspects they had taken into custody earlier in the investigation have been charged.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, both from Winnipeg, countless charges including manslaughter, failure to stop following a fatal accident, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of property stolen over $ 5,000.

Both have been remanded in custody and will appear in Regina District Court Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. CST

‘Best type of person’

Linda Patton said her nephew loved his job with a passion, recalling how he was shining when he became a member of the RCMP after his graduation. She explained that her nephew would do everything for his community and those around him, with that desire to help making him a good fit for RCMP.

“He would not hurt anyone, this is the kind of person he was and he would do anything for you,” she said.

“To me, he’s the best. The best kind of person you can ever deal with.”

He just loved her and he loved her where she was working. -Linda Patton, grandmother of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton

Linda Patton said while it was always on her mind that something could happen to her nephew while on duty, she said the family “never, never thought it would happen.”

She said the RCMP is flying Patton’s parents to Regina from Stettler, Alta., While dealing with the loss.

Rhonda Blackmore, RCMP commanding officer and assistant commissioner in Saskatchewan, paid tribute to Patton on Saturday. (Richard Agecoutay / CBC)

The RCMP briefed the media Saturday night about the incident, calling it “an extremely tragic time” for the RCMP and the Patton family.

“Const. Patton’s family is also part of the RCMP family,” said Rhonda Blackmore, Saskatchewan RCMP’s commanding officer and assistant commissioner. “They have lost a husband, a son and a brother.”

Information from the RCMP indicated that Patton had served in the RCMP Indian Head detachment for the entirety of his service more than six years before his death.

“Such a tragedy shocks our entire RCMP family to the core, shore to shore,” Blackmore said. “Even though we wear a police uniform, we are regular people, going to work every day, just like everyone else.

“Today, Const. Patton will not come home doing his job protecting the public.”

Officials with the national police force also took the time to thank a civilian who tried to provide medical assistance to the officer until emergency responders arrived. Patton’s grandmother said the family also thanks the person who tried to save his life.

“I could not thank them enough,” she said.

The matter is now being addressed by the RCMP Unit for Major Crimes in the North with the help of various RCMP groups from across the province.

The mayor of Wolseley, where the incident took place, said the entire community was affected by the loss. Gerald Hill said the city is in a state of “complete shock and distrust” as a heavy police presence descended on the city after his death.

“That kind of thing doesn’t happen here,” Hill said.

The RCMP continues to investigate in Wolseley, Sask., After Patton’s death. (Bryan Eneas / CBC)

The RCMP noted that farmers in the area were able to assist officers as they worked to apprehend the two suspects in the Francis area, Sask.

Blaine Muhr was one of them.

He said he explained the land placement to police, as he said he had a “gut feeling” about where the two could go because of his knowledge of trails and paths.

“There is a lot of shock,” he told those in the community.

LOOK | The RCMP officer was killed on duty in Saskatchewan:

A small town in Saskatchewan is mourning the loss of a 26-year-old RCMP officer who died after stopping two people suspected of stealing a truck. 2:11

“It ‘s always hard to believe that there are such people right on your doorstep.”

Muhr stressed that while he assisted the police in their search, it was the officers who were able to find the suspects and take them into custody, noting while the whole situation is “shocking”, he is happy that he can assist law enforcement.

“RCMP did an excellent job,” he said.

For Muhr, he said his thoughts were with the Patton family.

“I’m heartbroken for them,” he said. “Terribly awful. You can’t put it into words.”

As support for family and service continues to roll, RCMP is alerting the public to a GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of Konst. Patton they say is a hoax, advising them to avoid donating a Sam Joseph, or further sharing campaign information.

The RCMP is asking anyone who has information on the location of the suspected truck, a white Ford F250 pickup truck, in the community on Saturday before the incident that resulted in Konst. Patton’s death to overtake Indian Head RCMP.