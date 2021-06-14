Greg Norman Appointed Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals Resorts International

In his new and expanded role, Norman will appear in strategic marketing campaigns for Sandals Resorts across print, digital and social media, as well as through personal appearances and special events for the Luxury Included travel company and its golf destinations. . He will also serve in an advisory role and provide tactical guidance for warm golf and the travel market to bring world-class golf experiences to Sandals Resorts for players of all skill levels.

“Almost it is almost unheard of for a hotelier to have so many premiere and exotic pieces Caribbean real estate, prime for world-class golf courses, catering to guests from all over the world. “My good friends in Sandale have done just that and it is an honor that the Stewart family is required to formally represent all of these properties,” Norman said. Already known as the only name worldwide five-star luxury included resorts, I am confident that our expanded partnership will amplify the golf experience at Sandals Resorts and further set them apart. “

To celebrate the expanded partnership between Sandals Resorts International and Greg Norman, the travel company is starting a “Play like golf games” The Shark “,”giving a lucky couple the opportunity to earn a 4-day / 3-night stay in any of their six luxuries included Caribbean golf resorts now through July 9th, 2021, including: Emerald Bay Sandals in Bahamas, Ochi Sandals and Plantation Royal Sandals at Jamaica, and Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, and Sandy Beach Halcyon at St. Lucia.

Furthermore, guests can raise their stay by booking a limited time “Play as” Shark “offer,”estimated at $ 1,250, at any of the Sandals golf destinations. Reservations of four nights or more are made now July 9, 2021, for trips between July 1, 2021 AND 26 December 2022, are entitled to receive:

Complimentary Green Tariffs and Transfers

Use of Golf Carts, Clubs and Shoes for Multiple Rounds of Golf

$ 150 Spa loan to use at Resa’s Signature Red Lane Spa to relax after a day of play

20% discount for everyone Greg Norman Collection goods from Sandals Golf Course Pro Stores

To enter the “Golf Games” Play as “The Shark” or take advantage of “Play as ‘The Shark’ Golf Offer, “visit www.sandals.com/playliketheshark/.

“Greg Norman is an incredible partner who understands and shares our philosophy to consistently deliver more than the customer expects “, said Adam Stewart, CEO of Sandals Resorts International. For many travelers, golf is the reason for the holidays, but even for those who are new to the game, our partnership with Greg and his team ensures that Sandal golf resort guests throughout Caribbean enjoy an incredible, world-class experience. “

Recently, Greg Norman Golf Course Design (GNGCD) has partnered with Sandals Resorts to completely redesign the St. Sandals Resort. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The remastened 18-hole, pre-71-inch, championship-caliber stretch boasts 7,000+ yards of dramatic lift changes with lush waffle-trimmed greens Caribbean vegetation of St. Lucia and the extraordinary natural beauty of the island.

“We look forward to discovering the tremendous transformation that has taken place at Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate. Our plans include a formal ribbon cut at the end of the Summer to commemorate this extraordinary design project,” Stewart continued.

Sandals is home to four courses across three islands within Caribbean, including two Greg Norman-created championship courses:

Bahamas:

Golf course for sandals Emerald Bay (Great Exuma, Bahamas)

Located directly on the property at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort and designed by World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman, this award-winning golf course preserves the unspoiled beauty of the landscape and natural obstacles and is known as one of the most scenic ocean side golf courses in Caribbean. From 2017-2020, the golf course in the tourism championship proudly served as the host of “The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay”, a PGA-sanctioned Korn Ferry Tour event.

St. Lucia:

Sandale St. Lucia & Country Club at Cap Estate (Gros Islet, St. Lucia)

Brand new Golf & Country Country Sandals Lucia at Cap Estate features a complete green redesign with exceptional background, dramatic height changes and lush tropical vegetation that can only be found in St. Lucia. The 18 hole design par 71 is rich in variety of shots making offering a course that is fun and challenging for Sandals guests and club members. Sandals Club St. Lucia & Country at Cap Estate marks the second course designed by GNGCD in the Sandals portfolio.

Sandals Golf Club in Sandals Regency La Toc (Castries, St. Lucia)

This 9-hole sports golf course is set in a picturesque valley surrounded by lush hills, filled with villas. Measuring just 3,141 yards, this course challenges you to hone your club selection skills, and some holes require laser-like precision to sketch their narrow tunnel appearance.

Jamaica:

Sandale Golf & Country Club (Ocho Rios, Jamaica)

Consistently ranked among the best in Jamaica, the course rises over 700 meters above sea level and meanders through a rolling landscape that offers sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and the majestic mountain range. Free 15-minute transfers are available to guests of Sandals Ochi and Sandals Royal Plantation.

For more information on Sandale golf resorts and courses available for guests staying at The Bahamas, St. Lucia AND Jamaica, please visit: www.sandals.com/golf/resorts/.

circle Greg Norman

Undoubtedly the most successful athlete, turned businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known both for his entrepreneurial spirit on the board hall and his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned “Great White Shark” has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction to defend his No. 1 position. 1 in the golf world rankings for 331 weeks.

Greg Norman now surpasses the game of golf, with more than a dozen companies worldwide bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he heads as Chairman and CEO. His internationally renowned brand includes more than 100 golf course designs on six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle clothing and a diversified investment portfolio.

For more information, visit peshkaqen.com.

Follow Greg Norman IN Instagram, Tweet AND Facebook.

About Sandale Resorts

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, luxurious vacation experience included in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning coastal facilities in Jamaica, Antigua, St. Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a 16th location coming in Spring Curacao 2022, Sandals Resorts offers better quality inclusion than any other travel company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites for maximum privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of English Butlers Professionals; Red Red Bath; 5-Star Global Gourmet Food, providing spirits on top shelves, premium wines and delicious specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with PADI certification and training experts; Fast Wi-Fi from the beach in the bedroom and customizable Sandal Weddings are all exclusive to Sandals Resorts. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind upon arrival and departureSandals Platinum Purity Protocols, the company ‘s enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the greatest confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of the family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes Beach Resorts and is the comprehensive Caribbean travel company. For more information about Sandals Resorts Luxury Included Difference, visitwww.sandals.com.

