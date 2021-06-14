Monday Morning News – June 14, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I am Kristen Flavin.

Biden heads to Brussels after completing the G7 summit President Joe Biden is in Brussels today, where he is meeting with leaders from NATO and the European Union. The president made the trip across the English Channel on Sunday after concluding the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall.

President Biden said the leaders of the world’s richest nations walked away from their meeting with a list of priorities.

BIDEN: One, the delivery of vaccines and the end of the pandemic. Two, fostering substantial and comprehensive economic recovery worldwide. Three, in promoting infrastructure development in countries that need it most. And four, in combating climate change.

During their weekend meeting, G7 leaders pledged more than 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to poor countries. Critics say that is not enough. The World Health Organization says it will take 11 billion doses to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the world’s population.

G-7 leaders also voiced support for a minimum tax of at least 15 percent for large multinational companies. Biden advocated that policy as a way to stop corporations from taking advantage of international tax havens.

The president had wanted the group to take a stronger stance against China. But he said he was pleased with the promises to be advised on policies that protect free markets.

BIDEN: I think they were in a race, not with China itself, but in a race with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, if democracies could compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century.

The group also called on China to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The President wrapped up his visit to the UK with a stop at Windsor Castle for tea with Queen Elizabeth II. He said she asked him about Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their one-hour visit.

Biden is scheduled to meet with the Russian leader in Geneva on Wednesday.

The Israeli parliament approves the new government AMBI: [Sound of cheering, honking horns]

Israel has a new prime minister. The country’s parliament approved a new coalition government on Sunday.

Crowds gathered in the streets of Jerusalem cheering the news. The narrow 60-59 vote ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule as the country’s leader.

Naftali Bennett, the leader of a small ultranationalist party, was sworn in as the new prime minister.

Yohanan Plesner is president of the Israel Institute for Democracy, a non-partisan think tank.

PLESNER: This creates an opportunity for change in discourse, change in the political climate, change in rhetoric and the divisive nature of our politics. And I hope this will bring the crisis to an end and put Israeli society and economy on a new trajectory.

Eight parties make up the new ruling coalition. They agreed to form a power-sharing government to end the country’s political stalemate. This stalemate caused four elections in two years.

The ruling parties are united in their opposition to Netanyahu, but agree on nothing else. This can make it difficult for them to maintain power. Analysts expect the new government to pursue a modest agenda that focuses on maintaining good relations with the United States and easing tensions with the Palestinians.

Although he is no longer prime minister, Netanyahu remains the leader of the largest party in parliament. In a speech after Sunday’s vote, he vowed to return to power.

The Bipartizan Group reaches a new compromise in infrastructure A bipartisan group of senators working to draft an infrastructure spending bill has reached an agreement.

Speaking Sunday on CBS Face the nation, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine called the proposal targeted and responsive.

COLLINS: We are focusing on the traditional definition of infrastructure: roads, bridges, airports, seaports, waterways, highways, broadband. And I think that makes sense.

The compromise framework would invest $ 1.2 trillion over the next eight years. But Collins said he does not seek an increase in the gas tax. She also promised not to overturn the 2017 tax reform bill.

The group of five Republicans and five Democrats has proposed three sources of revenue to help pay for new projects. First, an infrastructure financing authority. Second, a tax on electric vehicles. And finally, they want to use the unspent COVID-19 funds.

President Biden wrapped up negotiations last week with a group of Republican lawmakers working on another compromise proposal. If lawmakers fail to reach an agreement, the president has threatened to use the budget reconciliation process to pass part of his $ 1.7 trillion plan. Senate Democrats can pass those measures without any GOP support.

Three weekend shootings raise fears of violent summer Three weekend shootings across the country are raising fears of more violence as summer heats up.

Two people died and at least 30 others suffered injuries after the shootings in Austin, Texas, Savannah, Georgia and Chicago.

Police believe the three shootings involved personal disputes. Joseph Chacon is the interim police chief in Austin.

CHACON: This seems to be an isolated incident between the two parties. Most of the victims were innocent passers-by, but they were still sorting out all the victims to see what involvement they had in the case.

Two men allegedly opened fire early Saturday morning on a crowded street in the city center filled with bars and nightclubs. One suspect is in custody but the other remains at large.

Suspects in the Chicago and Savannah shootings also remain at large.

Violent crime and killings increased last year. Some analysts blamed the stress of pandemic blockages and economic conditions. But others have linked the rise to a drop in police following last summer’s protests.

