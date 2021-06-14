Strong emotion in Spain after a double murder













Searches resumed Monday near the Canary Islands in an attempt to find the body of a girl after discovering that of her sister, both killed according to the first elements of the investigation by their father, to cause “inhuman pain” “their mother. As the issue sowed fear in the country, hundreds of people responded to the call Monday to hold a minute of silence in front of the city halls. “All of Spain is in shock,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday. Anchored since Saturday due to injury, a boat left the sea off the island of Tenerife at noon Monday trying to find the body of one-year-old Anna and her father Thomas Gimeno. The body of Olivia, six, was found Thursday at the bottom of the ocean, in a bag and weighed by a boat anchor. The two little girls were reported missing on April 27 after leaving with their father. “A planned and premeditated scheme” Raising the veil in the investigation, the magistrate in charge of the case indicated that the “most likely” hypothesis was that Thomas Gimeno killed his two daughters in his home before dumping their bodies at sea in an area with a great depth in so that they were “Never found”. His purpose was not to kidnap them but to “kill them according to a planned and premeditated scheme”, according to a court document made public. “He sought to inflict on his ex-boyfriend the greatest pain he could have imagined, an inhuman pain,” the judge said, adding that the mother of two, Beatriz Zimmermann, had split a year ago with Thomas Gimeno of who had reacted very badly to this separation, all the more so as she had found a new companion. According to the autopsy performed Friday morning in Olivia, the little girl died of a “violent death”. “Although we have only found Olivia’s body at this stage, the most likely hypothesis about Anna is, unfortunately, the same,” the judge said again. A spicy letter from the mother to the media The mother of two girls published a letter in the Spanish media in which she described their murder as “the most monstrous deed a person can do: to kill their innocent children”. But she says she hopes their death “would not have been in vain”. “Thanks to them, we know what immutable violence means,” she said with a power of attorney against a child for assaulting a woman, she continues, demanding a strengthening law to protect children. The case was transferred to a court in Tenerife specializing in violence against women. In Spain, 39 minors have been killed by their fathers or by their mother’s companions or former friends since 2013, according to government figures. Since 2003, when Spain officially began counting female homicides, 1,096 women have been killed by their husbands, including 18 since the beginning of 2021. Support a professional editorial staff serving Brittany and Bretons: subscribe from 1 per month. subscribe







