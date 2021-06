Egypt: Death sentences confirmed for 12 defendants after massive shameful trial

Egypt’s highest court of appeals, the Court of Cassation, today upheld the death sentences of 12 people, including a number of senior Muslim Brotherhood figures, following a mass trial of 739 people for their participation in mass anti-government protests in Cairos Rabaa al- Adawiya Square in July and August 2013. Responding to the news, Philip Luther, Amnesty Internationals’s Director of Research and Advocacy for the Middle East and North Africa, said: These ruthless death sentences, which were handed down in 2018 after a massive unjust trial, are a stain on the reputation of Egypts highest court of appeal and cast a dark shadow over the entire justice system across the country. These ruthless death sentences, which were handed down in 2018 after a massive unjust trial, are a stain on the reputation of Egypts highest court of appeal and cast a dark shadow over the entire justice system across the country. Philip Luther, Amnesty International

The news comes after a sharp increase in the number of executions carried out in Egypt in 2020 making it the third most frequent executioner in the world. At least 51 men and women have been executed in 2021 so far. The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment. Instead of continuing to escalate their use of the death penalty by upholding the death penalty after sentencing in massively unfair trials, the Egyptian authorities should immediately impose a formal moratorium on executions. Those protesters convicted of violent crimes should be retried in fair and impartial trials without resorting to the death penalty. Shockingly, Egyptian security forces continue to evade justice for the deadly violence they unleashed against protesters in Cairos Rabaa al-Adawiya and al-Nahda squares in August 2013, killing at least 900 people and injuring thousands. The Egyptian authorities have so far not taken any measures to hold the perpetrators of this massacre accountable. They must do so without further delay. In September 2018, a criminal court was given in Cairo death sentences against 75 people who took part in sit-ins in Cairos Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in July and August 2013 after being convicted of charges related to participating in unauthorized protests and committing violence against security force personnel and others. Amnesty International ruled that the trial was highly unfair. The Court of Cassation, Egypt’s highest court, today upheld the sentences of 12 of the 75 people sentenced to death. He did not consider the cases of the other 30 as they were convicted in their absence and, under Egyptian law, should therefore be retried when they can be brought to trial in person before any review by the Court of Cassation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos