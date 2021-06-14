Mumbai: Ahead of BMC polls, parties warn against vaccination for political gain

Ahead of the upcoming Mumbai civic elections early next year, vaccination centers in the city have turned into early campaign centers for political parties. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now issued strict vaccination guidelines, banning political banners or posters in malls.

Some political party leaders were accused of promoting themselves and their party in the name of vaccination. Vaccination centers looked more like the office of political parties with banners and posters.

Now, BMC has said there should be no political banners or posters in any vaccination center. If anyone sees abuse rules, the vaccination center license will be revoked and strict measures will be taken.

In Mumbai, in addition to the BMC and government vaccination centers, many political leaders are vaccinating privately in their constituencies and societies. According to BMC officials, all this is being done by watching the municipal corporate elections next year.

The civic body issued a circular on Monday regarding vaccination guidelines in the city and said, No political signs, posters, banners, gatherings should be placed in the vaccination centers of Municipal Corporations, Governments or Private Vaccination Centers as well as Industrial Assets (Workplace) and it is not appropriate to advertise inappropriately for such political benefits. ‘

The circular also states that no outsider should come to Mumbai and be vaccinated. It will not be allowed.

The circular added that appropriate vaccination arrangements should be made in all vaccination centers for medical and ambulance personnel.

BMC has warned that in case of violation of the above instructions, the vaccination center will be deregistered and a cause-and-effect notice will be issued.

